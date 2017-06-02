Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Offer Premium Bikes

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), the Mahindra Group's multi-brand used car products and services company, will now sell premium bikes of 250 cc and above. The company inaugurated the country's largest pre-owned vehicle showroom in New Delhi today, the company's 1,290th pre-owned car showroom. MFCWL announced that the two-wheeler franshise business will include used motorcycles and will be expanded to other cities in the coming weeks. MFCWL now includes passenger cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles and two-wheelers.

The used two-wheeler products offered by MFCW wheels will include used motorcycles from brands such as Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson and Kawasaki.

"Over the last decade, MFCWL has established itself as a leader in the multi-brand used car space. Our market research indicates that the brand translates to other consumer vehicle segments such as electric vehicles and two wheelers as well, where consumers are looking for a strong trusted brand to stand behind their transactions," said Rajeev Dubey, CEO, After Market Sector, Mahindra Group.

"Our mission is to build and connect the used vehicle ecosystem with a strong trusted brand supported by technology enabled products, services and operations that fundamentally organise an otherwise largely unorganised industry and move our industry forward," said Dr. Nagendra (Nagi) Palle, CEO and MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels. "Right now, portals selling used two-wheelers just connect the buyer and the seller. There is no accountability really, apart from the buy and sell process. We intend to change that and make it more organised, and offer certification and warranty products," he added.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels extended its leadership in the used car industry with 80 per cent revenue growth in FY 2017. The company now has 1290 outlets across 675 towns in India. More than 700 new outlets are planned this year, with a target of 40 per cent growth in volumes. Most of these outlets are planned in Tier II and Tier III cities, taking the total count to over 2,000 outlets by the end of the year.