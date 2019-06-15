New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Switzerland-Based Gamaya

Mahindra has invested $ 4.3 million in the company by purchasing 300 common shares and 30,469 Series B preferred shares of Gamaya SA.

View Photos
Mahindra will make advanced farming solutions easily accessible to the global farming community.

Highlights

  • Mahindra has acquired 11.25 per cent stake in Gamaya SA.
  • It has invested $ 43 Million in the company.
  • Gamaya was incorporated in 2015.

Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector has acquired 11.25 per cent stake in the Switzerland based agro-technology firm, Gamaya SA. The Indian automaker has invested $ 4.3 million in the company by purchasing 300 common shares and 30,469 Series B preferred shares of Gamaya SA. Through this investment, Mahindra will make advanced farming solutions easily accessible to the global farming community, in line with the company's Farming 3.0 strategy.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Again

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Thar

Scorpio

Bolero Pik-Up

Marazzo

Alturas G4

TUV300

XUV500

Bolero Camper

Bolero

Bolero Big Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

e-Verito

Xylo

Supro

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

e2oPlus

Verito

Verito Vibe

Speaking on the strategic partnership, Rajesh Jejurikar, President, Farm Equipment Sector Mahindra & Mahindra said, "With agriculture increasingly becoming technology-intensive, we at Mahindra are investing in future ready technologies to provide complete solutions to the global farming community. Our strategic association with Gamaya will enable us to develop and deploy next-generation farming capabilities such as precision agriculture and digital farming technologies. With this partnership, we expect to set new benchmarks in farming and its related services".

0 Comments

Gamaya was incorporated in 2015 and is specialises in providing crop-specific technology solutions for agriculture. It has come up with new technologies in Hyperspectral Imagery Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning which captures and interprets imagery to give farmers information about the state of their fields and crops. The company operates in Brazil and has several ongoing development activities in India, Ukraine and a few other countries.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.86 - 10.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 17.06 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.71 - 12.49 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.19 - 10.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.32 - 8.98 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
x
New KTM 1290 Super Duke R Spotted On Test
New KTM 1290 Super Duke R Spotted On Test
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Pictures Leaked
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Pictures Leaked
Maharashtra's Six Districts To Be Diesel-Free Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra's Six Districts To Be Diesel-Free Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities