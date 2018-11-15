Mahindra Electric Treo Three-Wheeler Launched; Prices Starts At Rs. 2.22 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Electric Treo Three-Wheeler Launched; Prices Starts At ₹ 2.22 Lakh

The Treo has a drive range of 130 km while the Treo Yaari has a drive range of 80 km.

The Treo is powered by a 7.47 kW Lithium-Ion battery which produces 5.4 kW of peak power

Mahindra Electric today launched a new electric three wheeler- Treo with prices starting at at ₹ 2.22 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). Treo is an advanced electric last mile mobility solution which is primarily aimed at metro cities to serve the purpose of metro feeders and other shared mobility usages. The Treo has been launched in four variants- Treo SFT, Treo HRT, Treo Yaari SFT, and Treo Yaari HRT. While the Treo can seat four including the driver, the Treo Yaari can seat five including the driver. The SFT are the soft top models while the HRT are the hard top ones.

Also Read: Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers

It takes 3 hours 50 minutes to full-charge the Treo while the Treo Yaari can be completely charged in 2 hours 30 minutes. 

The Treo is powered by a 7.47 kW Lithium-Ion battery which produces 5.4 kW of peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque and has a drive range of 130 km. The Treo Yaari range is powered by a 3.69 kW lithium-ion battery which develops 2 kW of peak power and 17.5 Nm of peak torque and has a drive range of 80 km. The more powerful battery also makes the Treo speedier at 45 kmph while the Treo Yaari can take a top-speed of 24.5 kmph. It takes 3 hours 50 minutes to full-charge the Treo while the Treo Yaari can be completely charged in 2 hours 30 minutes. Moreover, both of them has Helical Spring coupled with dampener and Hydraulic Shock absorber upfront and at the rear are leaf springs mounted on rigid axle further coupled with shock absorbers. While the Treo range gets hydraulic brakes, the Treo Yaari has a mechanical braking system.

The lithium-ion battery that powers the Treo range is claimed to have zero maintenance for five years and the Treo also comes with a regenerative braking system which uses kinetic energy to charge the battery while braking. Mahindra also says that a top-up during lunch break can give the Treo a range of 32 km. The battery box is IP 67 rated which ensures safety of the battery. Moreover, Mahindra electric is offering 24 months or 50,000 km warranty on the Treo while the Treo Yaari is under a warranty period of 18 months or 30,000 km.

Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA 300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA 300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
