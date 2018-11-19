New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers

Three Wheels United will identify the drivers for the Treo electric three-wheeler and will provide financial service to them.

View Photos

Mahindra Electric has joined hands with Three Wheels United (TWU) to sell 2000 units of the Treo Electric three-wheeler which was launched at at ₹ 2.22 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) last week. Treo is an advanced electric last mile mobility solution which is primarily aimed at metro cities to serve the purpose of metro feeders and other shared mobility usages. TWU will identify drivers and will provide financial support to them. The MoU was signed during the Auto Day 2018 celebrations on November 17, 2018. The event is an annual property organised by the TWU and brings together almost 5,000 auto drivers.

The MoU also includes the use of Mahindra's NEMO (Next Generation Mobility Solution) as the preferred mobility solution platform to be used by the TWU. Treo is the first range of vehicles to offer connected vehicle features as an optional value addition to the customer. Speaking on the development, Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric said, "As the pioneers of electric mobility, we are happy to join hands with Three Wheels United to help accelerate the adoption of the Mahindra Treo. Built on India's first Lithium-ion battery, three-wheeler platform, we are confident that the Treo will transform the way urban India travels. Associations with partners like these will make it easier for drivers to adopt electric mobility, and for our cities to be more environment friendly." 

The Treo  is offered in two variants- Treo and Treo Yaari. The Treo is powered by a 7.47 kW Lithium-Ion battery which produces 5.4 kW of peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque and has a drive range of 130 km. The Treo Yaari range is powered by a 3.69 kW lithium-ion battery which develops 2 kW of peak power and 17.5 Nm of peak torque and has a drive range of 80 km. The more powerful battery also makes the Treo speedier at 45 kmph while the Treo Yaari can take a top-speed of 24.5 kmph. It takes 3 hours 50 minutes to full-charge the Treo while the Treo Yaari can be completely charged in 2 hours 30 minutes. 

0 Comments

The lithium-ion battery that powers the Treo range is claimed to have zero maintenance for five years and the Treo also comes with a regenerative braking system which uses kinetic energy to charge the battery while braking.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mahindra Electric Mahindra M&M electric three-wheelers Mahindra Electric Vehicles

Latest News

Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers
Norton Atlas 650 Models Unveiled
Norton Atlas 650 Models Unveiled
Double Win For Ducati Panigale V4 In 2018 JK Tyre National Racing Championship
Double Win For Ducati Panigale V4 In 2018 JK Tyre National Racing Championship
Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features
Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety

Latest Cars

7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.27 - 19.15 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.26 - 10.38 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
View More
x
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features
Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities