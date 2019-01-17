Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App

Mahindra Electric, one of the leading EV manufacturers in India, has announced the launch of the Nemo Life app, which it calls the next-generation mobility app. Also, this coincides with Mahindra electric vehicles running for more than 100 million kilometres on Indian roads. Mahindra says that it has studied the usage pattern for its EVs running in India and has worked on the Nemo Life app that allows personal users to control their mobility and the EV ecosystem on the go.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said "I would like to thank all our customers, dealers and all stakeholders for their continuous support that has helped us to become India's first automaker to complete over 100 million electric Kilometres. To put this number into perspective, one can imagine going around the earth 2,500 times. The learnings from this milestone have gone into the creation of the Nemo Life app for our personal car users, for them to experience the very best of connected electric mobility."

The EV usage pattern study included the charging cycle, real-time driving data, vehicle controls along with a bunch of other data. Mahindra used its learnings to develop many unique first-in-segment features on the app, thereby making mobility connected and convenient. The Nemo Life App gets more than 40 features and is a cloud based platform which makes it easier for connected mobility experiences and enhance electric mobility. The new mobile app is available to download on both the iOS and Android platforms.

Mahindra says that its EVs have saved over 11,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in India which is equivalent of planting 5 lakh trees in order to absorb the emissions.

