Mahindra Electric Crosses 50 Million Electric Kilometres on Indian Roads

India's only electric carmaker at present, Mahindra Electric has announced a new milestone as part of its electric mobility revolution, completing 50 million electric km on Indian roads. With the Mahindra e2o and the four-door e2oPlus electric vehicles (EVs), the electric automaker managed about 250,000 kg of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the environment, which the company says is an equivalent of planting 250,000 new trees. The milestone bodes well for the company electric plans and the government's aim to be electric vehicle nation by 2030.

Mahindra Electric CEO, Mahesh Babu said, "Crossing the 50 million electric kilometers milestone comes at a time when the Government has significantly increased its thrust on electric vehicles and accelerated the process of large scale adoption of electric vehicles through its Electric Mobility Mission 2030. This is a proud moment for us and reaffirms our role in India's electric mobility revolution."

To put things into perspective, 50 million km equals to the distance between Earth and Mars. As, Mahesh Babu puts it, "imagine the e2o and e2oPlus doing a trip from Earth to Mars."

Adding further, he said, "We would like to thank our customers, the EV pioneers of India, for their support that has enabled us to reach the country's first EV milestone and helped us to set out on the next phase of this exciting journey."

A lot has been talked about electric mobility in the country with the government being ambitious about converting the country's transportation on electric power. Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that he will not mind "bulldozing" petrol and diesel vehicles, in a bid to curb pollution and imports. The solution then is to move electric vehicle technology for carmakers.

While Mahindra has been the lone player in the electric vehicle space, Suzuki recently announced its foray into the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that will be made in India. The automaker along with Toshiba and Denso laid foundation for a manufacturing plant in Gujarat earlier in the day, which will produce batteries for EVs for Suzuki vehicles, but is open to supply batteries to other OEMs as well. The move, is said to be bring down battery costs significantly, which until now was imported in the country.

