Mahindra Electric And SmartE Partners To Promote Last Mile Electric Mobility Solutions

SmartE has deployed 1000 electric three-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR region initially and will provide 10,000 units across India by 2020.

SmartE will introduce the first 1,000 Mahindra electric three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR by March 2019.

Mahindra Electric and SmartE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote last mile connectivity solutions in India. As part of the MoU, SmartE will introduce the first 1,000 Mahindra Treo and Treo Yaari electric three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR in the first phase by March 2019. In the second phase, SmartE will deploy a total of 10,000 electric three-wheelers across the country by 2020 which will include all the metro cities along with some of the tier two cities. However, in the Delhi-NCR region, SmartE has initially started to provide its service only in Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad and has left out Noida and Greater Noida where the services will be extended at a later date.

The MoU was signed by Mahesh Babu, CEO- Mahindra Electric and Goldie Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO- SmartE, in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "As the pioneers of electric mobility, we are happy to join forces with SmartE to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility. India is witnessing rapid urbanization and metros are driving the multi-modal mobility needs of the large working population in urban cities. Our Treo range of three-wheelers will address the demand for first and last mile connectivity and transform the way urban India travels. Associations with partners such as SmartE will make it easier to adopt electric mobility and enable our cities to be more environmentally friendly."

On the similar lines, Goldie Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO- SmartE said, "We are excited to embark on this journey with Mahindra Electric in our efforts to make the last-mile commute convenient, safe, affordable and eco-friendly for everyone. We look forward to shifting to the zero-emission, cost-efficient, and more comfortable Mahindra Treo range of electric three-wheelers. As a pioneer in the electric mobility service space, SmartE plans to roll-out 100,000 vehicles by 2022. We believe Mahindra Electric's solutions will play a critical role in our growth strategy."

an ongoing partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, among other organizations and delivers nearly 80,000 rides to commuters daily. The MoU with Mahindra specifically addresses the last-mile connectivity needs of Delhi Metro commuters. SmartE, which has already built a captive EV charging network for 800 vehicles (concurrently) will be ramping up its EV Charging set-up to support the additional 1,000 vehicles in Delhi. With this addition, SmartE's fleet of EVs will cross 2,000 vehicles by March 2019 and will help serve over 200,000 commuters per day.

