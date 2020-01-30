Mahindra Electric Adopts New Brand Identity To Take Its EV Technology Global

Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) arm of the Mahindra and Mahindra today unveiled the company's new corporate brand identity with the launch of its new logo and tag line - Spark the New. The company says the new brand identity will help Mahindra Electric achieve its goal of becoming a global provider of electric mobility technology solutions. As part of the new strategy, the company has introduced two different brands within the company ME and NEMO (Next-Generation Mobility). While the company's vehicles and hardware solutions are offered under ME branding and the software solutions are offered under NEMO branding.

Speaking at the launch of the new brand identity, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "Today, with a decade's worth of experience in electric vehicle technology, we are completely prepared to make India an EV hub and take our technologies global. Our new positioning is an acknowledgement of this ambition while being a testament to our pioneering past. It emphasizes our ambition to innovate and create cutting-edge technology with agility, such that we deliver products which make a positive difference to society."

Mahindra Electric has launched a new logo and tag line - Spark the New

The company aims to offer customized electric mobility solutions through cutting-edge technology and the new identity intends to position the organisation as the preferred e-mobility partner for OEMs across the globe. Mahindra Electric is also working on a 350V electric powertrain system and says it will be exporting the technology to South Korea and Europe, where the technology will be used by SsangYong in its new electric vehicle. We expect the new EV to be the Electric Tivoli.

In India, however, the company's major focus, for now, continues to remain shared mobility space. In fact, the company recently supplied 1,000 units of the eVerito to electric fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies. The company has also announced that this year, at the Auto Expo, the Mahindra's focus will be electric vehicles and we are likely to see the new eKUV100 along with XUV300 electric concepts at the auto show.

Interestingly, the launch of the new brand identity has been arranged to co-inside with the completion of over 200 million electric kilometres by Mahindra EVs on Indian roads, achieved by e2O, e2O Plus and eVerito. In fact, the company says that Mahindra's electric vehicles have helped save over 22,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions in India.

