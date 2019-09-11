New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Electric Accelerates Product Development of Electric Vehicles Through Digital Simulation

Mahindra Electric has performed the complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical parts like battery enclosures, battery management systems using Dassault Systemes 'Simulia' applications

Dassault Systemes announced that Mahindra Electric Mobility has deployed Dassault Systemes' 'Simulia' family of applications to drive innovation and efficiency through digital simulation for all existing electric vehicle models. Mahindra Electric has performed the complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical parts like battery enclosures, battery management systems using Dassault Systemes 'Simulia' applications powered by the 3DExperience platform for realistic simulation, before any physical prototyping.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, "Electric vehicles are now mainstream, from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for a big growth. Technology will play a crucial role in developing EV ecosystem including in design, simulation, manufacturing and developing the overall vehicle cycle. We at Mahindra Electric have deployed the right digital and simulation tools to drive this collaborative electric journey coherently in the company."

Using Simulia has reduced the time of a design concept, visualisation and manufacturing

Consumer expectations, regulatory bodies, international laws, environment concerns are constantly pushing OEMs and suppliers to innovate new products, designs, systems at much faster pace in the evolving EV segment in India. This has reduced the time of a design concept, visualisation, manufacturing and supply chain significantly to less than two years.

With a system like 'Simulia' OEMs like Mahindra will be able to bring products faster to the market and also make sure that there's no compromise on quality

