Mahindra eKUV100 To Be Launched Next Quarter: Pawan Goenka

The Mahindra eKUV100 is one of the most anticipated electric vehicle launches this year and will see a full-size EV in the mass market space. While the model was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and now we have more details on the model's launch in India. Mahindra will be bringing the eKUV100 Electric in the next quarter, between April-June in 2020. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra confirmed the development at a recent event and also announced that the model will be brought with a price tag below ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra eKUV100 looks exactly identical to its petrol derivative, and we expect minimal changes on the production-spec version including possibly a revised grille, along with reworked headlamps and taillights. The interior will remain largely unchanged as well, but we expect to see a larger infotainment system in place and possibly a digital instrument console as well.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT 5.44 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Power on the Mahindra eKUV100 will come from a 40 kW electric that belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. A single-speed transmission will be sending power to the front wheels. The car will come with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and is expected to offer a range of 120 km on a single charge. Expect to see both standard and fast-charging options and will be compatible with a wall socket.

At the launch, the Mahindra eKuv100 will be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country. Expect prices to drop further depending on the state you are in and the incentives the state government provides or plans to provide on electric vehicles. The eKUV100 will also be one of the all-new electric cars from Mahindra. This will be followed up with the XUV300 Electric, and the Ford Aspire based sedan under the Mahindra-Ford joint venture.

The Mahindra eKUV100, meanwhile will lock horns against the Tata Tigor EV in a similar price bracket. Apart from the eKUV100, the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV are also scheduled for launch this year but are positioned higher in the price band.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.