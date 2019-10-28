New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Delivers 13,500 Vehicles In A Single Day On Dhanteras

Mahindra delivered close 13,500 vehicles across the country in a single day on the occasion of Dhanteras, recording a substantial growth over the same period last year.

| Published:
2,875  Views
View Photos
Mahindra & Mahindra registered a substantial sales growth over last year on Dhanteras

The Indian auto sector is finally showing signs of recovery with automakers reporting a favourable festive season on the occasion of Dhanteras. A number of carmakers made a record number of deliveries and joining this bandwagon is Mahindra, which reported deliveries of close to 13,500 units across the country on the festive day. The company added that the figure was substantially higher than the deliveries made last year on Dhanteras. The automaker joins the likes of Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motor and others that registered record delivery in a single day.

"This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the Company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country," Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Thar

Bolero

Scorpio

XUV500

Supro

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Marazzo

Alturas G4

Bolero Camper

KUV100 NXT

TUV300

e-Verito

Xylo

e2oPlus

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

Verito

Verito Vibe

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki delivered nearly 45,000 cars on Dhanteras, according to reports while Hyundai India delivered 12,500 cars in a single day. Both companies registered a growth in volumes over the same period last year. Morris Garages also announced the delivery of 700 Hector SUVs on the auspicious day, while Mercedes made a record number of deliveries with 600 vehicles handed over to customers.

0 Comments

Two-wheeler mannufacturers are also expected a positive turnaround in sales for Dhanteras with the momentum being carried over in Diwali. The figures hint towards a course correction for the auto sector that has been registering a significant drop in volumes since the beginning of the year. Carmakers are also offering a number of discounts and benefits to attract customers for the festive period across the range. Mahindra, in particular, is offering discounts from ₹ 56,000 on the KUV100 NXT, going up to over ₹ 1 lakh on the Alturas G4. Dealerships too are offering additional incentives this festive season in a bid to attract customers and clear BS4 vehicle inventory. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.24 - 10.91 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.84 - 6.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.31 - 17.52 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.93 - 36.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.77 - 12.55 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities