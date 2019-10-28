Mahindra Delivers 13,500 Vehicles In A Single Day On Dhanteras

The Indian auto sector is finally showing signs of recovery with automakers reporting a favourable festive season on the occasion of Dhanteras. A number of carmakers made a record number of deliveries and joining this bandwagon is Mahindra, which reported deliveries of close to 13,500 units across the country on the festive day. The company added that the figure was substantially higher than the deliveries made last year on Dhanteras. The automaker joins the likes of Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motor and others that registered record delivery in a single day.

"This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the Company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country," Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki delivered nearly 45,000 cars on Dhanteras, according to reports while Hyundai India delivered 12,500 cars in a single day. Both companies registered a growth in volumes over the same period last year. Morris Garages also announced the delivery of 700 Hector SUVs on the auspicious day, while Mercedes made a record number of deliveries with 600 vehicles handed over to customers.

Two-wheeler mannufacturers are also expected a positive turnaround in sales for Dhanteras with the momentum being carried over in Diwali. The figures hint towards a course correction for the auto sector that has been registering a significant drop in volumes since the beginning of the year. Carmakers are also offering a number of discounts and benefits to attract customers for the festive period across the range. Mahindra, in particular, is offering discounts from ₹ 56,000 on the KUV100 NXT, going up to over ₹ 1 lakh on the Alturas G4. Dealerships too are offering additional incentives this festive season in a bid to attract customers and clear BS4 vehicle inventory.

