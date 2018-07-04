Mahindra Continues To Test Its Rexton-Based Full-Size In India

Mahindra is working on adding a range of new models to its line-up this fiscal year, including an all-new MPV, a subcompact SUV, and a new full-size SUV. The latter, however, will essentially be a rebadged version of the G4 Ssangyong Rexton as confirmed by Mahindra early this year at the Auto Expo. And recently another test mule of the SUV was spotted testing in the country sans camouflage. Now, Mahindra claims that the SUV will get a new brand name in India, and while there has been no update from the carmaker on that front, few industry rumours suggest that it will be called XUV700, but, we won't bet on it.

Mahindra is putting the Rexton through some extensive testing before launching it in India

This is not the first time that the Rexton has been spotted testing in India. In fact just month another prototype unit was spotted being put through its paces in the country. In terms of design and features, the Mahindra branded Rexton will remain pretty much identical to its South Korean counterpart. However, the styling of the test mule in these new images is same as the SsangYong Rexton, which indicates that the UV maker is possibly working on the mechanical aspect of the SUV before it gets on to work on the styling bit.

Visually, we expect something in the lines of the pre-production unit that was showcased at the Auto Expo with the chrome-slat grille and some slightly revised exterior bits. Other features that you see here like the headlamps, LED DRLs and the angry-looking front bumper are likely to be carried over onto Mahindra's version of the Rexton. Same goes for the taillamps and the cladded areas, however, we do expect to see new alloy wheels, possibly sportier-looking ones like the one seen on the model at the Auto Expo.

Similarly, the seven-seater cabin is also expected to hardly see any change, compared to the SsangYong Rexton, featuring the same premium quality interior, with soft-touch plastics and a premium cognac brown leather upholstery. The SUV will also feature an electric sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, GPS and navigation and more. Safety features in the new Rexton will include ABS with EBD, 9 airbags, electric parking brake and much more.

We drove the G4 Rexton powered by 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, and it is the same powertrain that will be offered in the India-spec model. The engine churns out about 178 bhp and develops 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Globally, SsangYong also offers a 2-litre petrol engine that makes around 222 bhp, but we won't be getting that engine in India. Upon launch, the Mahindra-branded Rexton will rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and the Skoda Kodiaq as well.

