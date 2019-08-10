New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Considering Second US Plant In Michigan

The second manufacturing facility will produce mail delivery trucks for the US market, which could help create up to 2,000 jobs.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra currently produces the Roxor off-roader at a manufacturing facility in Michigan, US

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Thursday it plans to open a plant in Flint, Michigan, to make vehicles including mail delivery trucks for the U.S. market, a move that could create up to 2,000 jobs. Mahindra already produces its off-road Roxor vehicle at its manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which is at full capacity. "A significant facility expansion is envisioned to support manufacturing and assembly of new products for the U.S. market," Mahindra said in a statement.

Production of the company's mail delivery trucks is dependent on Mahindra winning the United States Postal Service's 'next generation delivery vehicle' contract, which will be announced later this year and has four other contenders, the company said.

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Thar

TUV300

Bolero

Alturas G4

Marazzo

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

e-Verito

KUV100 NXT

Supro

e2oPlus

Xylo

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Verito

Verito Vibe

Mahindra said it is also in talks with several other states that have suitable sites, and its decision could be influenced in part by the financial incentives that Michigan will provide.

"While we're keeping our options open, we think the former Buick City site in Flint would be a great fit for us," said Rick Haas, chief executive officer of Mahindra Automotive North America.

0 Comments

"It's close to our current facility, which improves overall enterprise efficiency."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.52 - 19.08 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.86 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.71 - 12.49 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.24 - 10.91 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.93 - 36.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.11 - 17.31 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.32 - 8.98 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.48 - 13.66 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Royal Enfield Introduces Its Most Affordable Motorcycle Bullet 350; Prices Start At Rs. 1.12 Lakh
Royal Enfield Introduces Its Most Affordable Motorcycle Bullet 350; Prices Start At Rs. 1.12 Lakh
Kia Seltos Review: The New Compact SUV Benchmark
Kia Seltos Review: The New Compact SUV Benchmark
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Jeep Wrangler Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.94 Lakh
Jeep Wrangler Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.94 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities