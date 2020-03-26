New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Bolero: New Vs Old

Along with a new BS6 engine, the 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets a healthy dose of styling updates around its face. Read on to know what all has changed in the 2020 Mahindra Bolero compared to the outgoing model.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets a revised front end and comes packed with more features too

Highlights

  • The 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets a revised front end.
  • The same 1.5-litre engine has been updated to meet the BS6 norms.
  • It gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard safety features.

Mahindra has updated the Bolero with a new BS6 compliant diesel engine and has launched the 2020 model in India with some styling updates. Majority of the changes in the 2020 Mahindra Bolero are centred on its face while its overall proportions and outline remain identical to its predecessor. Read on to know what all has changed in the 2020 Mahindra Bolero compared to the outgoing model.

Also Read: BS6 Mahindra Bolero Launched In India

Mahindra Bolero

8.66 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero

Exterior

lasarep

The front end of the BS6 Bolero sees significant changes, with new grille, new headlamps and a new bumper.

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets a revised grille upfront along with a refreshed bonnet and headlamps which are still halogen units but get a neat partition, integrating the beam light, hazard light and parking light. The front bumper has been completely redesigned as well with a new air dam and fog lamps housing. At the rear, changes are limited to refreshed tail lamps and door handle for boot gate.

choij6j8

The outgoing model was identical in terms of silhouette and dimensions.

The previous Mahindra Bolero had an identical boxy silhouette and overall design along with dimensions. Though, along with a different bumper and headlamps, the grille on the outgoing model had sleeker slats.

Interior

aoa33i04

The interior of the BS6 Bolero look more premium and the SUV also gets a bunch of safety systems as standard.

The cabin of the Mahindra Bolero remains unchanged as well, finished in the same beige colour and retaining the design. It continues to get the 5+2 seating configuration with two side facing jump seats in the boot. However, we would have liked if Mahindra would have made space for a two-din audio system in the central console and added touchscreen infotainment system at least as an option, given that they are quite the fancy these days.

Features

The 2020 Bolero is equipped with features like dual airbags, high speed alert, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and rear parking as standard while comfort creatures include four-door power windows, manual HVAC and rear centre armrest.

Engine

0 Comments

The same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel mHawk75 engine powering the outgoing model has now been updated to meet the BS6 norms. It pumps out 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm while the peak torque output is 210 Nm at 1,600 - 2,200 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Mahindra Bolero Alternatives

Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 15.13 - 20.67 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 16.4 - 24.14 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 19.77 - 23.83 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.39 - 32.07 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS6 Mahindra Bolero Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.76 Lakh
BS6 Mahindra Bolero Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.76 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6: Things You Need To Know
2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6: Things You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities