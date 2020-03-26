Mahindra Bolero: New Vs Old

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets a revised front end and comes packed with more features too

Mahindra has updated the Bolero with a new BS6 compliant diesel engine and has launched the 2020 model in India with some styling updates. Majority of the changes in the 2020 Mahindra Bolero are centred on its face while its overall proportions and outline remain identical to its predecessor. Read on to know what all has changed in the 2020 Mahindra Bolero compared to the outgoing model.

Exterior

The front end of the BS6 Bolero sees significant changes, with new grille, new headlamps and a new bumper.

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero gets a revised grille upfront along with a refreshed bonnet and headlamps which are still halogen units but get a neat partition, integrating the beam light, hazard light and parking light. The front bumper has been completely redesigned as well with a new air dam and fog lamps housing. At the rear, changes are limited to refreshed tail lamps and door handle for boot gate.

The outgoing model was identical in terms of silhouette and dimensions.

The previous Mahindra Bolero had an identical boxy silhouette and overall design along with dimensions. Though, along with a different bumper and headlamps, the grille on the outgoing model had sleeker slats.

Interior

The interior of the BS6 Bolero look more premium and the SUV also gets a bunch of safety systems as standard.

The cabin of the Mahindra Bolero remains unchanged as well, finished in the same beige colour and retaining the design. It continues to get the 5+2 seating configuration with two side facing jump seats in the boot. However, we would have liked if Mahindra would have made space for a two-din audio system in the central console and added touchscreen infotainment system at least as an option, given that they are quite the fancy these days.

Features

The 2020 Bolero is equipped with features like dual airbags, high speed alert, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and rear parking as standard while comfort creatures include four-door power windows, manual HVAC and rear centre armrest.

Engine

The same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel mHawk75 engine powering the outgoing model has now been updated to meet the BS6 norms. It pumps out 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm while the peak torque output is 210 Nm at 1,600 - 2,200 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres.

