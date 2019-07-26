Mahindra Bolero Is Now BS6 Ready; Receives ICAT Certification

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the Bolero Power+ model has received a BS6 readiness certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). We had told you earlier that the Bolero being Mahindra's top seller in India, it will make the transition to BS6 and now the company has said that the BS6 complaint car will be launched in early 2020. Mahindra is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS6 technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame.

Mahindra has announced safety upgrades as well for the Bolero. The standard safety features in the Bolero include, an Anti-lock Braking System, speed alert in case of over speeding at 80kmph and 120kmph, front disc brakes, anti-glare IRVM, digital immobilizer, and a seat belt reminder for the driver and passenger. It also gets reverse parking sensors. The Bolero Power+, Bolero PLUS (9-seater), as well as the Bolero Ambulance will receive the necessary upgrades.

The updated Mahindra Bolero will come with a few cosmetic changes

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, "As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT."

Mahindra has already sold more than 12 lakh units of the Bolero in India and in fact is the highest sold UV in India. We don't expect any design changes on the BS6 variant of the Bolero, but we do expect it to get some changes to the exterior.

