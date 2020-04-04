New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Board Holds Plans To Invest Fresh Equity In SsangYong Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

SaangYong requested parent company Mahindra to inject fresh equity in the South Korean automake, which had to be rejected owing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and Indian auto giant's tightening of capital allocation norms.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra & Mahindra acquired South Korean UV maker SsangYong in 2010

Highlights

  • M&M board has offered a one-time infusion of $32 million over 3 months
  • M&M has tightened capital allocation norms amidst COVID-19 pandemic
  • Mahindra's sales plunged 88% in March 2020 due to the national lockdown

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its board has rejected the proposal to inject fresh equity in SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC), amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Indian auto giant holds a controlling stake in the South Korean carmaker and the latter had requested a fresh funding of 500 billion wons ($406 million) over the next three years by the management and labour union of SYMC. However, the Indian automaker has asked the M&M management to consider a one-time investment of 40 billion wons ($32 million) over the next three months to allow continuity of operations at SaangYong. The announcement comes just two months after M&M said it would be investing $423 million in SYMC and make it profitable by 2022.

Also Read: Mahindra Sales Plunge 88 Per Cent In March 2020; Disrupts BS6 Ramp-up

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero

Scorpio

Thar

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

Marazzo

TUV300

KUV100 NXT

Alturas G4

e-Verito

Xylo

e2oPlus

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

Verito

Verito Vibe

In a statement, Mahindra said, "After lengthy deliberation given the current and projected cash flows, the M&M Board took a decision that M&M will not be able to inject any fresh equity into SYMC and has urged SYMC to find alternate sources of funding. However, with a view to enable SYMC to have continuity of business operations, whilst they are exploring alternate sources of funding, the board has authorised the M&M management to consider a special one-time infusion of upto 40 billion wons ($32 million) over the next three months."

hpfgemvg

SsangYong has been making losses since 2017 with its net losses rising to 341 billion won in 2019

The decision has been made in light of the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic that's affected the global economy in large parts, while India is currently under a 21-day lockdown. As a result, the M&M board has initiated several measures to tighten capital allocation norms. Mahindra witnessed sales plunge 88 per cent in March 2020.

Furthermore, Mahindra said that it will make every effort to continue to support all other non-fund initiatives that are in place to help SsangYong reduce its capital expenditure. This includes offering free access to the company's new platforms like the W601. It will also help support technology programs and material cost reduction that's been implemented across the group. The company has also said that it will help the SYMC management find new investors.

0 Comments

Mahindra acquired the loss-making SsangYong in 2010 and holds a 75 per cent stake in the UV maker. The company though has been making losses since 2017. It reported a net loss of 66 billion wons in 2017, as against a net profit of 58 billion wons in 2016, while its net loss increased to 52 billion wons in 2018. The South Korean carmaker's losses further rose to 341 billion wons in 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.1 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Maruti Suzuki CelerioX BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.90 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki CelerioX BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.90 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Launched in India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Launched in India; Priced At Rs. 1.45 Lakh
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
Select your City
or select from popular cities