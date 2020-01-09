New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Atom Quadricycle To Be Launched In 2020

Mahindra has confirmed that the Atom which was shown as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, will be launched in the third-quarter of 2020. It will rival the likes of the Bajaj Qute.

The Mahindra Atom was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Atom concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.
  • It rivals the likes of the Bajaj Qute.
  • The production-spec model will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra has made quite a few announcements today. Starting with the confirmation of the upcoming eKUV100, it also went on record about launching the eXUV300 in calendar year 2021. While details about both models were already anticipated, Mahindra pulled out a surprise when it affirmed the launch of its first quadricycle vehicle this year. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director- Mahindra has confirmed that the Mahindra Atom which was shown as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, will be launched in the third-quarter of 2020.

Also Read: Mahindra eKUV100 To Be Launched Next Quarter

The company is also going to unveil the production-spec of the Atom at the Auto Expo 2020 in February ahead of its launch. The Atom concept was showcased alongside the Udo concept at the Auto Expo 2018. Mahindra had earlier shared with carandbike that the production-spec model will be powered by a 48 kW drivetrain and will be assembled in its Bengaluru plant from where all low voltage models are rolled out. Going by the classification of quadricycle vehicles, the Atom will have a power output of less than 15 kW and the top-speed will be limited to 70 kmph.

Also Read: Production-Spec Mahindra XUV300 Electric Coming To 2020 Auto Expo

0 Comments

Mahindra has so far invested ₹ 150 crore in quadricycles and ₹ 250 crore in a new assembly line at its Bengaluru plant. It is also planning to invest ₹ 500 crore in its Bengaluru based R&D centre and another ₹ 500 crore in its Chakan plant to assemble vehicles like the eKUV100 and eXUV300. The Atom will rival the likes of the Bajaj Qute which is the only quadricycle vehicle on sale in India. However, the Qute is only offered with only a petrol engine and no electric iteration is expected anytime soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

