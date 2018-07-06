Mahindra And Zoomcar Offer Self-Drive And Subscription Services In Pune

Mahindra Electric today announced the introduction of its e2oPlus electric car on the Zoomcar platform, in the city of Pune. As part of this collaboration with Zoomcar, the company will offer 50 e2oPlus electric cars in Pune, on both the self-drive rental as well as ZAP subscribe services offered by the latter. Under the ZAP Subscribe programme, the e2oPlus will be available to customers for ₹ 9,999 per month. This is the sixth city where Mahindra Electric has partnered with Zoomcar to promote connected, shared and electric mobility across India. Other cities that already get these services include - Mysuru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Mahindra Electric says that this initiative is in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the government's 2030 vision. However, it also addresses the MoU that Mahindra had signed with the Government of Maharashtra last month, under which the company is working on strategic alliances to deploy EVs across key cities in Maharashtra. Mahindra and the Maharashtra Government are also working closely with various other fleet partners, taxi aggregators, logistics companies with an aim to deploy 1,000 electric cars over the next 1 year. The company claims that Pune, being an upcoming IT centre and an important hub in the state of Maharashtra, is an excellent choice for these Zoomcar services.

Speaking on the occasion Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "Today, we are proud to extend our association and introduce our EVs on Zoomcar's shared mobility platform in Pune. This initiative comes as one of the first steps after the announcement of Maharashtra's EV policy and we are positive that it will contribute to the state's mission of rapid adoption of EVs".

Sharing his views, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar, said "We're thrilled to once again partner with Mahindra Electric to bring innovative, green mobility solutions to the people up Pune. First through our PEDL cycle service and now with our electric vehicle launch, Pune continues to demonstrate strong leadership in supporting innovative first and last mile urban mobility solutions."

