Mahindra And Tata Leading A New Age In Indian Automotive Design

For both Tata Motors and Mahindra, recent and future launches have showcased an ability to improve tremendously, in terms of quality, fit and finish but more so in terms of design. While in the mid 2000s, or even a few years ago, both these auto brands needed to shout (in terms of outrageous design) in order to be seen, both these auto brands now seem to be on a cusp of design maturity. In a recent casual banter on Twitter between Pratap Bose, Head Of Design of Tata Motors and Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, both seem to agree on the fact that Indian home grown designers and designs need to be given more importance, more chances to grow and certainly a bigger place in the automakers ecosystem. And with design studios in India making its mark, we think that process is well underway for both Tata Motors and Mahindra and we at carandbike.com think this is a wonderful thing indeed! Homegrown talent making homegrown designs for homegrown automakers is certainly something to be proud of. And with design studios in India making its mark, we think that process is well underway, not only for Tata and Mahindra, but even automakers like Renault.

(Tata 45X Concept)

With automotive mobility moving from internal combustion to electric and with multiple cars being assembled on the same, rather flat platforms, we think automotive design is about to enter a new golden age. Just like how in the late 60s, mid 70s and then again in the 90s, automotive design hit new peaks in terms of sheer beauty, the wedge and boxlike-but-balanced designs respectively, cars that we are about to see in the near future will soon have something unique about them. They will, for the first time ever, be both beautiful and practical. In India, automotive design really began in the late 90s with the first ever indigenously designed (albeit with the help of IDEA - Italy) Tata Indica. The Indica was followed up a few years later by another car that revolutionised a whole new segment and brought it to the masses - the SUV - the Mahindra Scorpio. And now, we think Tata Motors and Mahindra are both on the verge of taking Indian automotive design to the next level.

(Jaguar F-Pace)

With the likes of Jaguar Land Rover on hand for both design and technical inputs and with the likes of Pratap Bose, showcasing stunning cars - both in concept and production form year after year, Tata Motors is most certainly leading the race in terms of sexy and yet mass market auto design. The Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon are all very notable designs in their own right and upcoming cars like the H5X SUV too shows tremendous promise. And of course, vehicles from the Jaguar Land Rover stable have been scooping up the World Car Design Of The Year award for the last two years and the prestigious World Car Of The Year award too.

(Pininfarina PF-Zero Design Details)

And then there is Mahindra. While Mahindra has had its fair share of misses in design, we cannot ignore the fact that the Indian automaker has also had some runaway successes, while being brave enough to experiment on the design front. While it might not be to everyone's taste, the likes of the Scorpio, Bolero and XUV500 are now house hold names for two reasons - first because of their brash and in your face design and second - they appeal to a wide audience in India. And now with ownership of the best design house in the world, Pininfarina, Mahindra is poised to usher in a new era of design too. And lest we forget, Pininfarina is about to launch a 2 Million Euro hypercar, which is as beautiful as some of the paintings in the Louvre.

