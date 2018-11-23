Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Isuzu MU-X: Spec Comparison

The all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 is set to go on sale in India this week, on November 24, and it'll be the company's new flagship SUV. The new SUV is essentially a rebadged version of the fourth-generation SsangYong G4 Rexton that will be sold in Indian as a Mahindra product. The Mahindra Alturas G4 will be the first full-size 7-seater SUV to come with the Mahindra badging, and in India, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, and Isuzu MU-X. While we have already reviewed the SUV and were quite impressed, how does it fair against its rival? While we will be doing a comparison review, for now, here's where the new Mahindra Alturas G4 stand against its competitors, on paper.

Exterior and Dimensions

The new Mahindra Alturas G4 is surely a looker. Similar to other SUVs in this space, the Alturas G4 also comes with a massive stance, with butch proportions, and a lot of chrome elements among others. We see a similar theme on the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, and Isuzu MU-X. The five SUVs in this list come with either LED or Bi-LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, LED taillamps, and all come with the option of 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is a rebadged version of the SsangYong G4 Rexton

In terms of dimensions, though the Ford Endeavour is the longest among all at 4892 mm, followed by the Alturas G4 at 4850 mm, the MU-X at 4835 mm, the Fortuner at 4795 mm, and at last the Kodiaq at 4697 mm. In terms of width and height though the Alturas G4 leas at 1960 mm and 1845 mm, respectively. The Kodiaq is 1882 mm in width and the shortest at 1676 mm. The Endeavour and MU-X both measure 1860 mm in width, while their height is clocked at 1837 mm and 1840 mm respectively. The Fortuner is the slimmest at 1855 mm and comes with a height of 1835 mm.

Dimensions Alturas G4 Fortuner Endeavour Kodiaq MU-X Length 4850 mm 4795 mm 4892 mm 4697 mm 4825 mm Width 1960 mm 1855 mm 1860 mm 1882 mm 1860 mm Height 1845 mm 1835 mm 1837 mm 1676 mm 1840 mm Wheelbase 2865 mm 2745 mm 2850 mm 2791 mm 2845 mm Ground Clearance 244 mm 215 mm 255 mm 188 mm 220 mm

The Mahindra Alturas also happens to offer the longest wheelbase at 2865 mm, followed by the Endeavour at 2850 mm, the MU-X at 2845 mm, the Kodiaq at 2791 mm, and finally the Fortuner at 2745 mm. As for ground clearance, the Ford Endeavour has the most at 255 mm, while the Alturas G4 is right behind at 244 mm. The MU-X, Fortuner and Kodiaq follow at 220 mm, 215 mm and 188 mm, respectively.

Toyota Fortuner is the most compact compared to the other SUVs

Features and Interior

All SUVs come with a well-equipped cabin as well. The Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with dual tone Nappa leather interior, leather finished door trims and soft-touch dashboard, LED cabin lights and a fully-digital instrument cluster, power adjustable driver seat, 3-zone climate control, electronic parking brakes and more. The SUV also features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 3D view camera and rear parking assist, rain sensing wiper smart power tailgate and more. The Alturas also comes with 9 airbags, ABS + EBD, Electronic stability programme, ARP, HDC, HAS, BAS, and ESS.

Skoda Kodiaq is the more premium-looking offering of the lot

The Kodiaq comes with 12-way adjustable driver and front passenger power seats, memory function for driver's seat, and electrically adjustable lumbar support for the passenger seat. There is an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, hands-free park-assist and more. On the safety front, the SUV gets 9 airbags as standard (first in its segment) along with a host of features such as ABS, ESP, traction control, all-round parking sensors, and reverse-parking camera. The Isuzu MU-X gets 3-spoke steering wheel looks a bit dated but it does come with mounted controls for music, telephony, and more. Other comfort features include climate control, aircon vents for all three rows, integrated 7-inch infotainment system, cruise control, centre locking with keyless entry feature and more. Isuzu MU-X just gets dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts for the child seat, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA).

Ford Endeavour gets 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, traction control system

The Ford Endeavour comes with bucket-seat at the front, multi-information display, keyless entry, power windows with one touch and anti-pinch action and rear parking sensors. The new Ford Endeavour also gets voice control functionality on the steering wheel, rain sensing wiper, dual-zone AC-automatic climate control, cruise control, power folding 3rd-row seat, terrain management system, and more. On the safety front, it gets 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, traction control system, hill launch and descent assist, and Ford MyKey among others. The Toyota Fortuner includes a touchscreen infotainment system with audio connectivity and navigation, ambient lighting, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, automatic climate control, electric tailgate and a whole lot more. The SUV continues to offer three-row seating with the second and third row foldable, to make way improved cargo space. Safety features are also similar to the other two with offerings like - airbags, ABS, rear parking sensor, rear parking camera, keyless entry and much more.

Isuzu MU-X facelift is the only one to get just dual front airbags, while the rest offer at least 6 or more

Engine and Transmission

The Mahindra Alturas gets 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 178 bhp and 420 Nm making it the most powerful among all. The engine is paired with a 7-speed AT assisted by 4x4 (4x2 also available). The engine is euro-6 ready and there will be neither a petrol engine nor a manual transmission even as an option for now. The Skoda Kodiaq gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 148 bhp and 340 Nm of peak torque and comes mated with a 7-speed DSG gearbox only. Toyota Fortuner with a 2.8-litre diesel engine makes 174 bhp and is mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Ford Endeavour gets two engine options - a 2.2-litre diesel and a 3.2-litre diesel mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.2-litre engine makes 158 bhp while the 3.2-litre engine makes almost 200 bhp.

