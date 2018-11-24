Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV: Price Expectation

Mahindra is all set to launch its first premium fullsize SUV in India - the Alturas G4. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is the new flagship SUV from the company and is set to make its entry into a new segment. Now there are already some established players here in the form of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour along with the Isuzu MU-X and the Alturas certainly has its work cut out for it. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is basically the fourth generation Ssangyong Rexton but unlike last time, Mahindra is selling it under its own badge.

The Alturas is a handsome looking SUV and it's butch and has an aggressive stance too. There's the chrome laden grille and the creases on the hood which add muscle while the big tyres add to the muscular profile of the SUV. The design at the rear is much simpler, with a regular boot and wraparound tail lamps. Rather than having a small name badge on either side, the Alturas G4 has its name lettered just above the loading lip. The alloy wheel get a simple design and we'd expect something a bit complex and desirable.

(The materials used inside the cabin are premium and the 8-inch touchscreen unit is feature laden)

The dual-tone Nappa leather upholstery along with soft touch materials feels very premium. Also, the quality of plastics and buttons is the best on any Mahindra so far. The Alturas G4 has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and other connectivity options. You also get a dual-zone fully automatic climate control along with 8-way adjustable powered driver seat with memory function. In terms of safety, the Alturas offers 9 airbags on the top-spec trim, which is the four-wheel drive variant and is also best-in-class. You get ABS with EBD and hill assist as standard as well. Plus, there is this really cool tech from Mahindra called the Smart Boot. One simply has to go up to the boot and stand there for a few seconds. There will be three short beeps and three long beeps and the boot will open itself. There is no need to press a button anywhere.

The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes one hundred and seventy eight bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 newton metres between 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and of course, you get four by four as an option. The engine is euro-6 ready and there will be neither a petrol engine nor a manual transmission even as an option for now. Mahindra will offer only two variants for sale, which will be the Alturas G4 2WD and Alturas G4 4WD.

(The Alturas G4 goes up against the Toyota Fortuner & Ford Endeavour and will be aggressive in pricing)

There's no surprise as far as prices are concerned as Mahindra has said that the Alturas will compete with SUVs north of ₹ 30 lakh and we expect the introductory price to be around ₹ 25 lakh topping out at ₹ 30 lakh for the top-spec 4WD version of the car.

