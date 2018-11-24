Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is all set to be launched in India and it will be the Indian auto giant's first premium fullsize SUV. The Alturas G4 is the automaker's most expensive offering yet and marks an entry into a new segment for the manufacturer. The SUV will be locking horns against a host of rivals including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and the likes. The Mahindra Alturas G4 replaces the older generation SsangYong Rexton in the company's line-up, but is being re-badged as a Mahindra.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 looks butch and aggressive with the chrome laden grille, bulging creases on the bonnet and accentuated wheel arches. The Alturas G4 has its name lettered just above the loading lip instead of small badges on either side.

The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes one hundred and seventy eight bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 newton metres between 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and of course, you get four by four as an option. The engine is euro-6 ready and there will be neither a petrol engine nor a manual transmission even as an option for now. Mahindra will offer only two variants for sale, which will be the Alturas G4 2WD and Alturas G4 4WD.

