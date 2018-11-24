Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Catch all the details LIVE from the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV launch event here.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is all set to be launched in India and it will be the Indian auto giant's first premium fullsize SUV. The Alturas G4 is the automaker's most expensive offering yet and marks an entry into a new segment for the manufacturer. The SUV will be locking horns against a host of rivals including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and the likes. The Mahindra Alturas G4 replaces the older generation SsangYong Rexton in the company's line-up, but is being re-badged as a Mahindra.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 looks butch and aggressive with the chrome laden grille, bulging creases on the bonnet and accentuated wheel arches. The Alturas G4 has its name lettered just above the loading lip instead of small badges on either side.

The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes one hundred and seventy eight bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 newton metres between 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and of course, you get four by four as an option. The engine is euro-6 ready and there will be neither a petrol engine nor a manual transmission even as an option for now. Mahindra will offer only two variants for sale, which will be the Alturas G4 2WD and Alturas G4 4WD.

Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4 Launch
The Alturas G4 is the biggest SUV from Mahindra yet and is only second to the Ford Endeavour in terms of length at 4850 mm.

The ground clearance is a massive 244 mm, only second to the Endeavour's 255 mm.
Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4 Engine Specifications
Here's a quick low down on tbe powertrain under the bonnet of the Mahindra Alturas G4.

The SUV uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque available between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission only with All-wheel-drive as optional.

Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4 Review
Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4 Review
Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4 Launch
The Mahindra Alturas G4 started life as the SsangYong Rexton G4 in South Korea. We've driven that version too, and also got our hands on the india-spec model.

The new Alturas G4 replaces the older generation Rexton in India as Mahindra's new flagship SUV.
Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4 Launch
The Mahindra Alturas G4 made its public debut at the Polo Grounds in Jaipur.

Thats Padmanabh Singh, Maharaja Of Jaipur posing with new Alturas G4.

Nov 24, 2018
Mahindra Alturas G4
Hello and welcome to the launch Live Blog for the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV.

The offering is Mahindra's most expensive yet and will lock horns against rhe Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the likes.

Stay tuned for all the action from the launch event.