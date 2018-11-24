Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.95 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 26.95 Lakh

The all-new Mahindra Alturas is the company's flagship SUV and it has been launched at a price of Rs. 26.95 lakh. It is essentially the 4th generation model of the Ssangyong Rexton.

  • Mahindra Alturas G4 is the new flagship SUV from the company
  • The Mahindra Alturas G4 is basically the 4th gen Ssyangyong Rexton
  • Mahindra Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine; No petrol engine for now

The all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 has been officially launched in India, at a starting price of ₹ 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Mahindra's new flagship SUV will be available in two variants - Alturas G4 2WD and Alturas G4 4WD, and latter is priced at ₹ 29.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Essentially, Alturas means pinnacle or height, which is quite an apt name for the new SUV considering the new Alturas G4 is the biggest and the most premium SUV to be launched by Mahindra yet. In India, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and even the Skoda Kodiaq.

Mahindra Alturas G4

32.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Watch Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review Here

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas Launch: Live Updates

The Alturas G4 is essentially a Mahindra badged version of the SsangYong G4 Rexton, and we first saw it at the Auto Expo 2018. Since it's the same SUV, the visual changes are quite minimal. In fact, the only mentionable difference is the new grille, which signature Mahindra look with bold vertical chrome slats and the brand logo at the centre of it. The Alturas G4 SUV features HID headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, along with an aggressive front bumper which comes with a second set of LED DRLs which act as cornering lamps as well.

cl3pb7uo(The Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a muscular design along with premium exterior features)

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know

The Alturas G4 also comes with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs with integrates turn signal lights, and large roof rails. The rear section, on the other hand, features a set of wraparound LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler with integrated brake lights, and the Alturas G4 has its name lettered just above the loading lip.

5rvh61h8(The materials used inside the cabin of the Mahindra Alturas G4 are premium and feel good to touch)

As for the cabin, the Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with dual tone Nappa leather interior, leather finished door trims and soft-touch dashboard, LED cabin lights and a sunroof with anti-pinch function. The SUV also features a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 3-zone climate control, electronic parking brakes and more. The SUV also features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 3D view camera and rear parking assist, rain sensing wiper smart power tailgate and more. The Alturas also comes with 9 airbags, ABS + EBD, Electronic stability programme, ARP, HDC, HAS, BAS, and ESS.

c1n0ntbk(The Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine, making 178 bhp and 400 Nm)

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

0 Comments

Powering the SUV is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, BS-6 ready diesel engine that is tuned to belt out a maximum of 178 bhp at 4000 rpm, and develop a peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600-2600 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed automatic torque converter sourced from Mercedes-Benz, as standard and comes with optional 4-wheel drive as well. As of now, Mahindra doesn't have a petrol engine on offer.

