Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is the new flagship from the company and is set to make its entry into a new segment, which has established models in form of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour along with the Isuzu MU-X. It is basically the fourth generation Ssangyong Rexton but will be sold as a Mahindra model in India. We drove the Rexton in Korea and now the Alturas G4 in India as well. Our first drive of the Mahindra Alturas G4 left us impressed with how the SUV performed along with its features and the premium cabin. Here is everything you need to know about the new Mahindra Alturas G4.

Mahindra Alturas G4 ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Watch the Mahindra Alturas G4 Review Here

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review

Exterior Design

(The Alturas G4 is a handsome looking car) (The Alturas G4 is a handsome looking car)

The Alturas G4 is a handsome looking car. The front end looks butch with the chrome laden grille and the creases on the hood add muscle to the stance of the SUV. The design at the rear is much simpler, with a regular boot and wraparound tail lamps. Rather than having a small name badge on either side, the Alturas G4 has its name lettered just above the loading lip, which in our opinion, doesn't quite gel well with the overall design. It looks out of place. The design of the alloy wheels too could have been better. But overall, the Mahindra Alturas G4 gives tough competition to its rivals.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open

Interior Design and Features

(The materials used inside the cabin are premium and feel good to touch) (The materials used inside the cabin are premium and feel good to touch)

Mahindra has done a fantastic job on the interior of the Alturas G4. The dual-tone Nappa leather upholstery along with soft touch materials feels very premium. Also, the quality of plastics and buttons is the best on any Mahindra so far. The Alturas G4 has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and other connectivity options. You also get a dual-zone fully automatic climate control along with 8-way adjustable powered driver seat with memory function. In terms of safety, the Alturas offers 9 airbags on the top-spec trim, which is the four-wheel drive variant and is also best-in-class. You get ABS with EBD and hill assist as standard as well. Plus, there is this really cool tech from Mahindra called the Smart Boot. One simply has to go up to the boot and stand there for a few seconds. There will be three short beeps and three long beeps and the boot will open itself. There is no need to press a button anywhere.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Will Only Have An Automatic Transmission

Engine Specifications

(The Alturas G4 gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine, mkaing 178 bhp & 400 Nm) (The Alturas G4 gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine, mkaing 178 bhp & 400 Nm)

The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes one hundred and seventy eight bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 newton metres between 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and of course, you get four by four as an option. The engine is euro-6 ready and there will be neither a petrol engine nor a manual transmission even as an option for now. Mahindra will offer only two variants for sale, which will be the Alturas G4 2WD and Alturas G4 4WD.

Pricing and Rivals

As mentioned earlier, the main rivals for the Mahindra Alturas G4 will be the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour along with the Isuzu MU-X. The Fortuner is the clear best-seller in this segment and it will be interesting to see how Mahindra is able to convert Fortuner and Endeavour customers into Alturas G4 customers. Also, pricing will play a very important role here. Mahindra says that the pricing will be competitive, so much so that the top-spec model will be priced lower than ₹ 30 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.