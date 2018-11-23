New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know

The Mahindra Alturas G4 will be the new flagship SUV from the company. This also marks the entry of Mahindra in a new SUV segment. Here is everything you need to know about the new Mahindra Alturas G4.

View Photos
The Mahindra Alturas G4 holds great promise as an overall package

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Alturas G4 is basically the 4th gen Ssyangyong Rexton
  • The interior looks and feels premium. Uses high quality equipment
  • It will go up against the Toyota Fortuner & Ford Endeavour

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is the new flagship from the company and is set to make its entry into a new segment, which has established models in form of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour along with the Isuzu MU-X. It is basically the fourth generation Ssangyong Rexton but will be sold as a Mahindra model in India. We drove the Rexton in Korea and now the Alturas G4 in India as well. Our first drive of the Mahindra Alturas G4 left us impressed with how the SUV performed along with its features and the premium cabin. Here is everything you need to know about the new Mahindra Alturas G4.

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 20 - 25 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Nov 2018

Watch the Mahindra Alturas G4 Review Here

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review

Exterior Design

cl3pb7uo(The Alturas G4 is a handsome looking car)

The Alturas G4 is a handsome looking car. The front end looks butch with the chrome laden grille and the creases on the hood add muscle to the stance of the SUV. The design at the rear is much simpler, with a regular boot and wraparound tail lamps. Rather than having a small name badge on either side, the Alturas G4 has its name lettered just above the loading lip, which in our opinion, doesn't quite gel well with the overall design. It looks out of place. The design of the alloy wheels too could have been better. But overall, the Mahindra Alturas G4 gives tough competition to its rivals.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open

Interior Design and Features

5rvh61h8(The materials used inside the cabin are premium and feel good to touch)

Mahindra has done a fantastic job on the interior of the Alturas G4. The dual-tone Nappa leather upholstery along with soft touch materials feels very premium. Also, the quality of plastics and buttons is the best on any Mahindra so far. The Alturas G4 has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and other connectivity options. You also get a dual-zone fully automatic climate control along with 8-way adjustable powered driver seat with memory function. In terms of safety, the Alturas offers 9 airbags on the top-spec trim, which is the four-wheel drive variant and is also best-in-class. You get ABS with EBD and hill assist as standard as well. Plus, there is this really cool tech from Mahindra called the Smart Boot. One simply has to go up to the boot and stand there for a few seconds. There will be three short beeps and three long beeps and the boot will open itself. There is no need to press a button anywhere.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Will Only Have An Automatic Transmission

Engine Specifications

c1n0ntbk(The Alturas G4 gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine, mkaing 178 bhp & 400 Nm)

The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes one hundred and seventy eight bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 newton metres between 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and of course, you get four by four as an option. The engine is euro-6 ready and there will be neither a petrol engine nor a manual transmission even as an option for now. Mahindra will offer only two variants for sale, which will be the Alturas G4 2WD and Alturas G4 4WD.

Pricing and Rivals

0 Comments

As mentioned earlier, the main rivals for the Mahindra Alturas G4 will be the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour along with the Isuzu MU-X. The Fortuner is the clear best-seller in this segment and it will be interesting to see how Mahindra is able to convert Fortuner and Endeavour customers into Alturas G4 customers. Also, pricing will play a very important role here. Mahindra says that the pricing will be competitive, so much so that the top-spec model will be priced lower than ₹ 30 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mahindra Alturas G4 Mahindra Alturas G4 Details Mahindra Alturas G4 Review

Latest News

Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know
Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India
Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell
2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology
2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months

Latest Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review
2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities