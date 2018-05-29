Mahindra Achieves 50 Per Cent Growth In Q4 Of FY 2018

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced financial results for the last quarter of the 2017-18 financial year that ended on March 31. The automaker reported achieving a growth of 50 per cent with profit after tax (PAT) (after EI), between January and March 2018, accounting for ₹ 1,155 crore, against the ₹ 770 crore gained during the same period last fiscal year. This is the collective profit of Mahindra and Mahindra (passenger vehicles) and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturing Limited (other vehicles). The companies' collective profit from ordinary activities after tax (after EI) for the engine 2018 FY accounted for ₹ 4623 crore, compared to the 2017 FY's ₹ 3,942 crore PAT, registering a growth year-on-year of 18 per cent.

Both the companies' total revenue during Q4 of FY 2018 also went up, reaching ₹ 13,355 crore, registering a growth of 24 per cent compared to ₹ 10,795 crore revenue gained in Q4 FY 2017. As for the total revenue and other income for the entire FY 2018, it accounted for ₹ 48,529 crore, compared to ₹ 42,584 gained in FY 2017, registering a growth of 14 per cent.

Mahindra launched the KUV100 Trip for the taxi market in the Q4 of FY 2018

Mahindra and Mahindra's stand-alone revenue in the Q4 of FY 2018 accounted for ₹ 13,479 crore, with a growth of over 8 per cent compared to the ₹ 12,358 crore gained in Q4 of FY 2017. The carmaker's profit from ordinary activities after tax (after EI) was ₹ 1059 crore, against the ₹ 622 profits achieved last year, achieving a growth of over 41 per cent. On the other hand, Mahindra and Mahindra's stand-alone revenue for the entire FY 2018 was ₹ 50,481 crore, against ₹ 48,729 achieved in FY 2017, with a growth of about 3.4 per cent, while Profit from ordinary activities after tax (after EI) went up to ₹ 4356 crore, a growth of over 16 per cent, against ₹ 3643 crore achieved in FY 2017.

Mahindra vehicle sales grew by 20 per sent in the last quarter of FY 2018

The company vehicle sales also grew in the last quarter of FY 2018 by 20 per cent, with the company selling 1,56,453 vehicles compared to 1,30,778 vehicles sold during the same period from last year. The company's exports, on the other hand, during this period grew by 14 per cent at 12,459 vehicles, against the 10,939 units exported in the Q4 of FY 2017.

During the fourth quarter of 2018 fiscal year, the domestic auto industry (excluding two-wheelers) grew 19 per cent, with the passenger vehicles reporting a growth of 7 per cent and the UV segment a growth of 25 per cent.

