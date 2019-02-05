New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahinda Imperio Recalled To Fix Faulty Rear Axle

The affected Mahindra Imperio pick-up trucks that have been recalled, were manufactured between April 2018 and June 2018.

View Photos
The recall initiative for the Mahindra Imperio has commenced starting from February 4, 2019

Mahindra and Mahindra has issued a recall for its premium pick-up truck, the Mahindra Imperio, for a proactive inspection of the rear axle. According to the information shared by the company in its BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) filing, the affected Mahindra Imperio pick-ups were manufactured between April 2018 and June 2018. However, the company hasn't mentioned the approximate number of Imperios, they suspect have been affected. The recall initiative for the Mahindra Imperio has commenced starting from February 4, 2019.

In its filing, the company also said that the inspection and subsequent rectification of the affected models will be carried out free of cost for the Imperio customers. In fact, the owners, who bought the Imperio manufactured between the aforementioned months, will be individually contacted by the company. Customers themselves can also visit the website (Service Action section) and check if their vehicle is a part of the recall.

The Mahindra Imperio was launched in India, back in January 2016, as a replacement for the Mahindra Genio. It's based on the same Ingenio platform as the latter is offered in both a single cabin and double cabin options. The Mahindra Imperio comes with a payload capacity of 1240 kg along tubeless tyres wrapped around 16-inch wheels. The pick-up also comes with fuelsmart technology that offers two drive modes - power mode and Eco mode.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the Mahindra Imperio comes with a 2.5-litre mDI CRDe diesel engine that churns out a maximum of 75 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, while it's mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Imperio comes with a top speed of 120 kmph and fuel efficiency of 13.55 kmpl.

TAGS :
Mahindra Imperio Mahindra Imperio Recall Mahindra

