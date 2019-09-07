Maharashtra Gets India's First Electric Bus For Inter-City Commute

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has recently added the country's first inter-city air-conditioned electric bus to its fleet. Maharashtra is the first Indian state to get this service, and like some of its other bus services like Shivneri, Ashwamedh, and Shivshahi, the new 43-seater electric bus will be called Shivai. The state transport body is set to procure 150 such electric buses that will connect various cities across Maharashtra, including the widely used Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik routes.

MSRTC's new electric bus service was inaugurated in Mumbai on Friday, September 6, by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The electric buses have been procured through electric mobility solution firm Mozev, which is also likely to support MSRTC with charging infrastructure. The state transport body has said that these electric buses have been procured on wet lease, which means the buses will be owned and maintained by a third party, through Mozev, and will be just operated by MSRTC.

As for the electric bus, the only detail available at the moment is that the Shivai comes with a Lithium-Ion Battery and comes with a maximum range of 300 km on a full charge. The battery is said to take about five hours to fully charge. While there is no official announcement regarding the fare option, but the rates are expected to be between what is charged for the Shivshahi service and the premium Shivneri.

