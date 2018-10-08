Made-In-India Maruti Suzuki Swift Scores Two Stars In Crash Test

As part of its "Safer Cars For India" crash test campaign, the Global New Car Assessment Program or GNCAP released the results of the crash test of the 'made in India' Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Swift scored a disappointing two stars out of five in the crash tests. GNCAP said that the car falls short on adult safety. The crash test report said that the bodyshell of the Swift is unstable and it cannot withstand further loadings. While the car offers good protection to the head and neck of the driver and the co-driver, but the chest and the knee areas showed inadequate protection as the structures behind the dashboard could impact dangerously, supported by the Tranfacia tube.

The Swift offers dual airbags, seat-belt pre-tensioner along with ISOFIX anchorages but doesn't offer 4-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) which is one of the key reasons for it getting a poor rating. The car scored two stars for adult protection and two stars for child protection.

David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General said, "The latest version of the Swift sold in India has improved and it is good to see dual airbags as standard. This confirms the beneficial effect of the Indian Government's new crash test regulations. But the performance of the Swift sold in Europe and Japan shows that a better safety performance is still possible so Global NCAP would like to see Maruti Suzuki aim higher."

There was a forward facing child seat mounted at the rear and while it prevented excessive forward moments during the impact, it offered marginal protection to the chest. The protection for the head of the child dummy wasn't adequate enough either. The Indian version of the Swift does not offer side body and curtain airbags nor does it offer electronic stability control, even as an option. All these features are standard for Europe, hence the low star rating for the car.

