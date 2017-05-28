Having commenced exports with Indonesia earlier this year, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is now heading to South Africa from the Indian automaker's Gurugram facility and was recently launched there. Sold as the Suzuki Ignis in South Africa, the hatchback is priced between South African Rand 169,900-204,900 (around ₹ 8.52-10.27 lakh) and competes with the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Hyundai Grand i10 and Volkswagen Up! Much like India, the car is available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and two transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis 4.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Suzuki does not have the Nexa premium chain of dealerships internationally and the Ignis is sold via the automaker's standard showrooms. The hatchback is being in two variants - GL and GLX, with the GLX also getting the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) option. The GL trim gets power windows, remote central lock and 2-DIN system in place with USB connectivity. The GLX trim, meanwhile, adds the fancy bits including 15-inch piano black finished alloy wheels, projector lights with LED DRLs, chrome accents, wheel arch extensions and roof rails.

In South Africa too, the Ignis and Grand i10 compete head on

The range-topping Suzuki Ignis GLX also adds auto climate control, start-stop button, height adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth connectivity, four extra speakers and additional chrome finish. Unlike India, the touchscreen infotainment system is optional on the Suzuki Ignis for South Africa. Thankfully though, either variants gets dual airbags and ABS as standard, while you also get a 3 year/100,000 km warranty and a 2 year/30,000 km service plan.

With respect to power, the South African Suzuki Ignis uses the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol motor tuned for 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission include the 5-speed manual and AMT options sending power to the front wheels.



Launched in January this year in India, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been selling at an average of 5000 units every month. The millennial car - as Maruti likes to call it, has found a liking in the country for its spacious cabin and long list features including the touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the choice of AMT on both petrol and diesel.