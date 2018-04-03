Made-In-India Hyundai Verna Goes On Sale In The Middle East

The new generation Hyundai Verna (Accent in several other markets) was launched in India last year and the model is now making its way to several other markets globally from the domestic plant. The made-in-India Verna recently went on sale in the Middle East with a debut in Bahrain. The C-segment sedan is one of the more popular selling models in its segment in India but is positioned as an entry-level compact sedan for the brand in several developed markets. The new Verna has been priced from 4990 Bahraini Dinar (around ₹ 8.59 lakh)

New Hyundai Verna 8.76 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

(The new gen Hyundai Verna for Bahrain is identical to the Indian model)

The new generation Verna for Bahrain is exported from Hyundai's Chennai plant, which makes both right and left-hand drive models, the Middle East region being the latter. Compared to the Indian model, the sedan is identical in appearance while the feature list is identical too. The car gets the new cascading grille, part of Hyundai's new family look, along with bi-function projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents on the grille and fog lamp enclosure, LED taillights and more.

The fifth-generation Hyundai Verna features a sporty looking all-black cabin, which can be had in beige and black or grey and black options. The cabin gets leather upholstery on the seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the car gets ABS, ESC, Hill Assist Control, reverse camera with sensors and more.

(The new generation Hyundai Verna is only offered with petrol engines in Bahrain)

The 2018 Hyundai Verna is sold with two engine options in Bahrain including the 1.4-litre MPi petrol and the 1.6-litre MPi petrol. The 1.4-litre four-cylinder motor is tuned for 99 bhp at 6000 rpm and 132 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The 1.6-litre engine churns out 121 bhp at 6300 rpm and peak torque of 151 Nm at 4850 rpm. Power figures remain the same as the Indian version. The car though is only offered with a 6-speed automatic in the Middle East.

Hyundai retails its vehicles in Bahrain via First Motors, its official dealer and distributor in the country. Apart from the Verna, the Korean auto giant also retails the i10, Grand i10, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe and several other models from the line-up. Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis also has presence in the region.

More recently, certain reports suggested that Hyundai could soon export the new Verna to the Australia as well. However, the plan is still under consideration.

