Made-In-India Hyundai Creta Facelift To Go On Sale In South Africa

The 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift was introduced in India in May this year and the compact SUV is off to a good start. The Creta facelift is expected to be a volumes puller once again for the automaker, and the Korean car giant will soon start exporting the model to other markets as well. The Creta facelift will be soon introduced in South Africa with sales set to commence around July or August this year, with the car exported from Hyundai's Chennai-based facility. The made-in-India 2018 Creta gets a bulk of changes including cosmetic enhancements, new features and improved ride quality of its predecessor.

Retaining the same silhouette, the new mid-cycle update on the Hyundai Creta brings several changes including the new cascading grille, revised headlamps, reworked dual-tone bumpers with skid plates, new fog lamp enclosures with LED DRLs, and revised taillights. The diamond cut alloy wheels are new as well and add to the plush looks of the SUV. In addition, Hyundai introduced two new colours on the Creta facelift, with the option of a black roof for the dual-tone effect.

(The Creta dacelift comes with plenty of new features including wireless charging and 6 airbags)

Inside, updates to the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift include a host of new features including six-way adjustable driver's seat, sliding front armrest, wireless smartphone charging, electric sunroof and an updated infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get a new Smart Key Band, which is a wearable watch and doubles up as a fitness tracker. Hyundai has also worked on the suspension setup of the car, which has helped make the ride quality a lot more supple on the Creta facelift.

Under the hood, the 2018 Hyundai Creta continues to use the same 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines with the 1.4-litre petrol also on offer. Power figures remain unchanged, and so does the 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. However, the compact SUV is said to be slightly more fuel efficient than its predecessor.

The outgoing Hyundai Creta is priced from 329,900 South African Rands (around ₹ 16.66 lakh). The model could see a price hike in South Africa much like India, with the top-variants getting more expensive by about ₹ 50,000. In India, the Hyundai Creta facelift is priced from ₹ 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and has already garnered over 14,000 bookings.

Source: Cars.co.za

