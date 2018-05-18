Made-In-India Ford EcoSport Recalled In The US

American carmaker Ford has issued a recall for 273 units of made in India Ecosport in the US for incorrect brake fluid reservoir caps and owners' manual kits. The affected vehicles include 2018 Ford EcoSport vehicles built at the Chennai assembly plant between October 27, 2017 to March 6, 2018.

In the affected Ford EcoSport's, the European brake fluid reservoir caps and European owners manual kits were incorrectly installed, instead of the U.S. versions required by federal motor vehicle safety standards. Ford is, however, not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Dealers will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap and owners' manual kit with the versions required by federal motor vehicle safety standards at no cost to the customer.

Ford India launched the all new Ecosport last year in the country at a starting price of ₹ 7.31 lakh for the base petrol variant and goes up to ₹ 10.37 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant.

