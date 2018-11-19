New Cars and Bikes in India

M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance

Mahindra Electric will supply the electric powertrains, Battery packs and software technology while Ford will share the platform with Mahindra.

View Photos
Ford will provide the platforms while the EV technology will be developed by Mahindra.

Eight months after Mahindra and Ford had announced to explore a strategic partnership to work on electric vehicles; Mahindra has shared details about the recent development. And carandbike can now confirm that Mahindra Electric, a completely owned subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra which expertise in Electric Vehicles will lead the alliance by providing the technology to develop new electric vehicles.  Exclusively speaking to carandbike, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The alliance is not concluded yet. We are still working on as to what the alliance should exactly be and we are looking at the vehicles' platforms that Ford has. But even in that alliance the electric technology comes from Mahindra Electric. The alliance is for sharing the vehicles' platforms and not for the electric technology which comes only from Mahindra Electric and Ford could also use that."

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Marazzo

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Thar

KUV100 NXT

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Bolero

XUV500

TUV300

Bolero Camper

TUV300 Plus

Supro

e-Verito

Xylo

NuvoSport

e2oPlus

Verito

Verito Vibe

As Dr. Goenka informed, Ford will be providing the platforms for the electric vehicles which both the automakers will together come up with while all the other essential software, hardware and technological build up which includes Battery Packs, Powertrian system (Motor and transmission), power electronics which is the DC-DC charger and motor controller will be developed by Mahindra Electric. "Mahindra Electric has changed its focus from doing electric vehicles to doing electric powertrains. Mahindra (the SUV major) now will be manufacturing electric vehicles so that Mahindra Electric can become a brain like Intel Inside to be the developer and supplier of EV technology and powertrains. We will do a complete range, ranging from low voltage like 48 kW and 72 kW which we already have to high voltage like 380 volts and 650 volts and power ranging from 90 kW (120 bhp) to 150 kW (210 bhp)," added Dr. Goenka while speaking to the media. On being asked about partners and if Mahindra is looking for other customers, Dr. Goenka said "We will be in a position to supply these powertrains to other OEMs." However, it is still not clear whether the EV technology and platform sharing will be limited only to the Indian market or Ford will also use it for other global products. An e-mail sent to Ford remained unanswered.

Sharing more details about powertrains, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "Other than the 48 volt and 72 volt system that we have in the e20 and e-Verito, we also are almost ready with the MESMA 2 platform which will underpin the electric iteration of the S201 SUV that Mahindra is developing and further can be used in multiple applications. It will get a 380 volt system coupled with a 150 kW battery pack and will have a range of 250 km. We also have developed an even more powerful 680 volt system that was demonstrated in the e-COSMO range and this too can be used in multiple applications (electric SUVs and electric busses). We are expertizing in the powertrain system and Mahindra along with other OEMs (carmakers) will use that system."

Mahindra has also allocated an investment of ₹ 400 crore to Mahindra Electric which will be used in next three years for setting up a global Research & Development (R&D) centre in Alur near Bangalore where hardware and technological development for all the electric vehicles developed under Mahindra marquee and the Mahindra-Ford joint venture (JV) will happen. "We are investing ₹ 400 crore in a global R&D centre which will be housed in Bangalore. Along with the expansion of our current plant, Karnataka government has also given us 14 acres of land to set up a global R&D plant. We will be putting design centres and testing labs for Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) of electric vehicles. The critical components- Battery packs, Powertrain system, Power Electronics (DC-DC chargers), motor controller and the software will be developed here," said Babu.

Adding to it Dr. Goenka said, "Right now we have over 400 engineers working with Mahindra Electric and that count will go to 1000 in next two years when we employ more at the Chakan plant where Mahindra badged electric vehicles will be manufactured." Dr. Goenka shared that Mahindra is investing ₹ 500 crores at its Chakan plant where the electric iterations of the KUV1OO and the above mentioned electric S201 SUV will be produced. "We will have two manufacturing hubs. All the low voltage i.e. 48 volt and 72 volt manufacturing will keep happening in the Bangalore plant while the high voltage like the 380 volt which will power the models to be launched in the middle of 2020 will be manufactured in Chakan. Powertrains will come from Mahindra Electric while the vehicle will be developed by Mahindra," said Dr. Goenka.

0 Comments

Along with the engineers, Mahindra will also increase the production capacity of electric powertrains form 2000 units which the Bangalore factory has to about 5000-6000 units which will be added in next two years with a new assembly line coming up at the Chakan facility near Pune.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Marazzo with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
TAGS :
Mahindra Mahindra Electric M&M Mahindra Ford Alliance Mahindra-Ford Mahindra Electric Vehicles EV auto-brand-mahindra

Latest News

M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.27 - 19.15 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.26 - 10.38 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
View More
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities