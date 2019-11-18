New Cars and Bikes in India

Lyft Inches A Step Closer To Driverless Ridesharing: Report

The firm is also opening a new self-driving vehicle test facility East Palo Alto, in California t hat will allow Lyft to increase the number of AV tests it can run

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Lyft is driving four times more autonomous miles per quarter than it was just six months ago

Top US ride-hailing company Lyft is moving closer towards self-driving ridesharing as it has added Chrysler Pacifica hybrids to its autonomous vehicle (AV) testing fleet. The firm is also opening a new self-driving vehicle test facility East Palo Alto, in California t hat will allow Lyft to increase the number of AV tests it can run, Motly Fool reported on Sunday. The centre will be near its self-driving HQ the "Level 5 Engineering Center".

At the new centre, engineers will mimic real-world driving scenarios involving intersections, traffic lights, roadway merges, pedestrian pathways, and other public roads, components of which will be reconfigurable, according to Venture Beat. Lyft says that it's driving four times more autonomous miles per quarter than it was just six months ago and has about 400 employees worldwide working on self-driving tech.

0 Comments

That figure is likely to expand, considering that Lyft has more than 40 autonomous vehicle job openings listed on its website, the Motly Fool report added. Meanwhile, Lyft is also cutting down its scooter operations in several cities across the US. This comes in the wake of low ridership than what the company had expected, so Lyft is focusing on other places.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Tata Motors Bags An Order Of 500 Electric Vehicles From Lithium Urban Technologies
Tata Motors Bags An Order Of 500 Electric Vehicles From Lithium Urban Technologies
This Is The World’s First 5G Connected Tyre
This Is The World’s First 5G Connected Tyre
Petrol Prices Rise For 5th Consecutive Day
Petrol Prices Rise For 5th Consecutive Day
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities