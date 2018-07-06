Luxury Car Sales June 2018: Mercedes-Benz India And BMW India Post Best Ever Half-Yearly Sales

Two of the most popular luxury car manufacturers, BMW and Mercedes-Benz released their sales figures for the first six months of 2018 and it has to be noted that both German companies had the best ever half-yearly sales ever since they started operations in India. Starting with BMW India first, the company sold 5,171 units between January and June 2018. This was a growth of 13 per cent over the sales in the first six months of 2017. The company sold 4,890 BMW units in the first six months of 2018 along with 281 units of Mini and 208 motorcycles. The sales of BMW units alone saw a growth of 12 per cent while the sales of Mini saw a growth of 30 per cent during the same time.

2018 Sales Mercedes-Benz India BMW India Difference Jan-June 2018 8,061 units 5,171 units 2,890 units Jan-March 2018 4,556 units NA NA

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz sold 8,061 units for the time period of January to June 2018 which is a growth of 12.4 per cent over the 7,171 units sold in the same time last year. Mercedes-Benz India launched 7 new products in the first half of 2018 and it will be launching a few more new products along with service related initiatives as well.

Now both manufacturers had a few key models, which formed the backbone of the strong sales figures for the first half of 2018. BMW's X3 and the 6-Series GT were the key contributors to the record sales for the Bavarian company while Mercedes-Benz's star performers were the E-Class long wheelbase sedan and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. So, it could be said that both companies had one sedan and one SUV taking centre-stage when it came to sales. But there is a huge difference between the final sales figures of both manufacturers. A difference of 2,890 units to be precise! In this case, BMW has sold less numbers than Mercedes-Benz. Traditionally, two luxury car manufacturers have always jostled for the Numero Uno position when it comes to sales and these are Audi and Mercedes-Benz. But since, Audi along with other manufacturers such as Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo haven't published their sales reports yet, it is difficult to ascertain which company is the top dog in the luxury car market in India right now.

