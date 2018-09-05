Lumax Cornaglia Opens New R&D Centre To Design Components For BS-VI Vehicles

Lumax Cornaglia Auto Technologies, the 50:50 joint venture (JV) between home-grown Lumax Auto Technologies and Italy's Cornaglia Group, has inaugurated a new R&D centre in Pune, Maharashtra. The auto component manufacturer will be designing an array of new products that include new air intake systems and automotive tanks, which will cater to Bharat Stage VI (BS-IV) compliant vehicles. The new R&D centre was inaugurated by Pier Mario Cornaglia, Chairman, Cornaglia - Italy, and Deepak Jain, Director, Lumax Auto Technologies.

The company says that its new R&D centre will comprise of both experienced designers from its Italian partner Cornaglia, along with Indian designers who cater to the Indian domestic market. As already mentioned, the targeted product line for the R&D centre is air intake systems, urea tanks, CAC ducts and other blow moulded parts, it added. The newly set-up centre will enhance the local design, development and testing capabilities to provide localised solutions to OEMs.

Talking about the new R&D centre, Anmol Jain, Managing Director Lumax Auto said "Setting up of the R&D centre is another step in the right direction. At the onset of BS VI norms, we anticipate the surge for the products such as air intake systems, fuel tanks, etc". The company said that both Lumax and Cornaglia together are dedicated to capturing the market opportunity and servicing the OEMs' needs by staying ahead of the curve. "The focus of the R&D team would be to provide localised solutions for our customers, which will lead to fast and smooth transition towards technologically upgraded products," Jain further added.

