New Cars and Bikes in India

Luca de Meo Head Of Volkwagen's Seat Car Brand To Step Down: Report

The resignation at Volkswagen's Spanish brand Seat comes amidst media reports that de Meo has been offered the top job at rival Renault.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Luca de Meo, the head of Volkswagen's Spanish brand Seat, is stepping down from his current role, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

The resignation comes amid media reports that de Meo has been offered the top job at rival Renault.

Renault, currently led by interim chief Clotilde Delbos is drawing up a shortlist of candidates to replace Thierry Bollore, who was ousted in mid-October.

"Luca de Meo is among those on the shortlist to head Renault, Clotilde Delbos is another one," another source said on Tuesday.

0 Comments

De Meo, who was appointed president of Seat in 2015, could not be reached for comment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.54 - 11.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.89 - 11.42 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.28 - 17.2 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 33.37 - 37.37 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 39.44 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BMW M5 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BMW M5 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities