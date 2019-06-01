Lotus Teases Type 130 Electric Hypercar

The new Lotus Type 130 hypercar will make its debut at an exclusive event in London on July 16

Lotus has confirmed that Type 130, the brand's first all-new model in more than a decade, will be revealed to the world's media at an exclusive event in Central London on 16 July, 2019. The company also announced that only 130 examples will be available to own - representing the number of Lotus 'Types' introduced during the brand's 71-year history.

Only 130 examples will be made available of the Lotus Type 130

The Type 130 will be the world's first British all-electric hypercar. Lotus also confirms that the Type 130 will be built at Hethel in Norfolk, the brand's headquarters since 1966. It will be the most dynamically accomplished road car in the company's history according to Lotus and while the specifications of the car elude us, we'll know more about the car very soon.

The Lotus Type 130 will come with an electric range of 408 km on a single charge

However, there are reports doing the rounds that the new hypercar will be low and wide and will have roughly the same length as the Evora. There are other reports that suggest that it will be a 1000 horsepower car, will come with all-wheel drive and a range of 408 km on a single charge.

The company has teased the new Type 130 and we only get to see what appears to be the rear of the car. It carries the 'illuminated' Lotus brand name and gets an electrically operated cover for the charging port. We also get a chance to see the taillights but not in its entirety. Of course, the teaser campaign will continue and we'll know more about the car closer to the launch, so stay tuned!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.