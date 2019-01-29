Lotus Teams Up With Williams Advanced Engineering To Develop Nex-Gen Powertrains

Lotus and Williams Advanced Engineering have announced a strategic technical partnership in which the companies will share research and development into advanced propulsion technologies. Lotus Engineering has extensive and proven expertise in the integration and application of new technologies - for Lotus Cars and many global engineering clients, and has been known for lightweight structures and advanced materials.

Williams Advanced Engineering has acclaimed experience across the automotive sector and beyond, which will continue alongside this partnership. This expertise includes advanced propulsion systems and applying knowledge derived from the pinnacle of battery technology during the inaugural four seasons of Formula E into electric vehicles.

Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars said, "Our new technology partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering is part of a strategy to expand our knowledge and capability in the rapidly changing automotive landscape. Applying advanced propulsion powertrains can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors. Our combined and complementary experiences make this a very compelling match of engineering talent, technical ability and pioneering British spirit."

The partnership could see the birth of a new hypercar too but that has not yet been confirmed by either of the companies and so we wait to find out more about this partnership.

Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering said, "Williams Advanced Engineering takes great pride in delivering innovation for our customers at a rapid pace of development, born from our Formula One heritage. We will be further developing next-generation powertrains in this partnership with Lotus."

