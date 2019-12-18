Lotus Starts Speed Tests Of The Evija EV Hypercar

Lotus' newest hypercar - the Evija is undergoing high speed testing and yes it will make its debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show. There's a video made by the company showing the engineering prototype going around a circuit and also confirms that the two-seater Evija hypercar is on schedule to strat production next year. Dynamic testing will involve track time at Hethel, UK - the home of Lotus - and on other demanding high-speed and performance handling circuits across Europe. Over the coming months several prototypes will cover many thousands of miles and many hundreds of hours of driving assessment, including on public roads.

The Evija - with a target output of close to 2000 horsepower will be the most powerful production series road car in the world. It has already been through kinematic and compliance testing and endured multiple dynamic load and suspension simulations.

Both the dynamic and static testing are part of a comprehensive validation process designed to guarantee the car will meet customer expectations and demands in key global markets and environments. They are in addition to the extensive programme of computer simulations already completed as part of the hypercar's development.

Matt Windle, Executive Director, Sports Car Engineering, added: "I don't believe there is another EV in the world that can claim this. From the mid-engined-inspired Lotus layout, to the aerodynamics and downforce, the driving position, vehicle stance and unbelievable performance. It is instantly recognisable as special with a unique character, yet it is unquestionably a Lotus."

