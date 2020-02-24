Lotus Readies New Manufacturing Facility For Evija Hypercar

Lotus is readying a new manufacturing facility where it will build the Evija all-electric hypercar for final prototype production. Series production and first customer deliveries of the all-electric two-seater will begin later this year. Situated at the brand's historic home of Hethel, in Norfolk, UK, the facility has been built trackside, next to Lotus' storied 3.5 kilometre circuit. Only 130 units of the Evija hypercar will be built and order books for the first year are already full. Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, said, "This is now the newest car production facility in the world, and to witness it move from the drawing board to reality has been deeply satisfying. It's testament to the commitment of all involved, and is the perfect sleek and high-tech production home for the Evija at our iconic Hethel headquarters."

The Lotus Evija project has involved the co-ordination of 20 specialist contractors with more than 50 experts on site over the last six months

Work on the new Evija factory began in early 2019. The interior has been fitted on three sides with gantries which frame the build stations. These have been designed and engineered to be sleek and unobtrusive, though robust enough to carry the necessary power, data and compressed air systems required to assemble the Evija. An overhead gantry crane, multiple vehicle lifts and a wheel alignment ramp have also been installed. The interior is illuminated by more than 30,000 of the latest high-density, low-energy LEDs. A light tunnel will house the rigorous final inspection, before each Evija is driven out directly on to the famous Hethel test track for dynamic validation.

The project has involved the co-ordination of 20 specialist contractors with more than 50 experts on site over the last six months. The Evija is the first Lotus road car to feature a one-piece carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The cabin, from the fully adjustable race-style seats to the multi-function steering wheel, is all about motorsport-inspired road car design and technology.

At the heart of the Evija is an ultra-advanced all-electric powertrain. It has been developed by technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering. The battery pack is mid-mounted immediately behind the two seats and supplies energy directly to four powerful e-motors. This system is the lightest, most energy dense, electric power package ever fitted to a road car. With a target weight of just 1,680 kg, it will be the lightest pure electric hypercar ever to go into series production.

