Lorenzo, Dovizioso And Troy Bayliss To Race At World Ducati Week

The 2018 edition of the World Ducati Week will see some star-studded action at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy, when three-time World Superbike (WSBK) champion Troy Bayliss and MotoGP riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will battle it out. The Race of Champions will be the real highlight of the World Ducati Week, with twelve riders taking to the track on Ducati Panigale V4 S bikes. The full grid is yet to be announced, but the racers will include Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller and Michele Pirro.

There will be two races at the event with a gathering of Ducati riders from past and present participating in a dirt event. Competition will be fierce at the Ducati Scrambler Flat Track race as 2016 event winner Andrea Dovizioso takes on challengers including Troy Bayliss, Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller and Michele Pirro. Riders will be involved in many on track activities like races, interviews, interacting with fans, giving autographs and taking selfies with as many fans as possible of the thousands of participants at the World Ducati Week from July 20-22, 2018.

The Ducati Scrambler Village will have a Flat Track School where visitors can have a chance to learn how to go sideways from the best instructors. Other motorcycle riding lessons include the Ducati Enduro Academy and Safety Academy, offering instructions to participants who are willing to learn some new skills and improve riding technique on their motorcycles. Ducati technicians will also be around with specific models to answer questions about the bikes, and a closed room will offer a sneak peek at the 2019 models to be officially unveiled later in the year.

The Ducati Riding Experience is already booked out at the event, and places will be available only on last minute opportunities now. The best Ducati custom builders will also compete in the Ducati Garage Contest. Thousands of Ducatisti and fans of motorcycling are expected to participate in this year's edition of World Ducati Week.

