Lohia Auto Industries has announced special festive discounts on the purchase of its electric three-wheelers this Diwali. The electric vehicle manufacturer is offerings special discounts of up to ₹ 40,000 of Lohia Auto electric rickshaw including the recently launched models - the Comfort Plus, Comfort DLX, Comfort Base and Humrahi Plus. The company is also offering special exchange discounts of up to ₹ 20,000 on old e-Rickshaw in additions to cash gift of ₹ 5,000 on referral purchase of Lohia E-Rickshaw.

Furthermore, Lohia Auto is also offering a cashback worth ₹ 15,000 on transactions that are done through Paytm. Customers can avail all these offers till the end of October at all authorised showrooms of Lohia Auto across India.

Announcing the new festive offers, Ayush Lohia, CEO of Lohia Auto Industries said, "Lohia Auto Industries is happy to be presenting its customers with offers and discounts this festive season as a token of our appreciation for being a part of our journey and supporting us through it. For any company, its most valuable assets are its customers and it is our endeavour to make this Diwali a prosperous and happy one for each and everyone who wants to start or continue their journey in e-Vehicles."

