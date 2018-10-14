New Cars and Bikes in India

Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019

The India-made Norton Commando and Dominator motorcycles will come with 50 per cent localised content, in order to keep the prices down. Launch will take place by mid-2019.

Locally-made Norton Commando and Dominator will come with about 50 per cent localisation

Kinetic Group's Motoroyale will be launching locally-made Norton Commando and Dominator in India by mid of next year. Speaking to us on the sideline of a special event organised to launch 7 new motorcycles and announce the company's new brand tie-ups, Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director Motoroyale, told carandbike that the locally-made Norton bikes will come with about 50 per cent localisation. At the very event, the company had launched the special edition Norton Commando and Dominator, which will be limited to only 39 units (19 Commandos and 18 Dominators) priced at ₹ 20.99 lakh and ₹ 23.70 lakh, respectively (both ex-showroom, India).

India will get only 19 units of the Norton Commando Limited Edition bike

Confirming the arrival of the locally-made Norton Commando and Dominator bikes, Firodia said, "The next ones will be the locally manufactured one, which will come in the middle of next year, at lower price points, and those will be for a wider range (of buyers)." He further added, "These will be the normal versions of the Commando and Dominator, but they'll have 50 per cent localised content, so the price will be much lesser," comparing them to the limited edition bikes.

Also Read: Norton Commando 961 Bookings Open In India For ₹ 2 Lakh

Norton Dominator Limited Edition bike gets an all-alluminium tank and carbon fibre panels

 

Both the Norton Commando and the Dominator are powered by the same 961 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, with a 270-degree crank, which is tuned to churn out 79 bhp and develops 90 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets new die-cast cases, head and cylinder, with Nikasil, bore plating inside the cylinder. The motor comes mated to a five-speed gearbox, which is a separate unit, bolted directly to the primary chaincase.

Also Read: Norton Commando: All You Need To Know

The new Norton Commando is a true modern classic. Some parts of the new Norton Commando's styling takes cues from the original Norton Commando, especially the engine and the fuel tank. But suspension, cycle parts and other components are completely modern, as is the new engine. It gets adjustable, hi-spec Ohlins suspension, with upside down forks and twin Ohlins shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo calipers.

Also Read: Norton Dominator: All You Need To Know

0 Comments

The Dominator, on the other hand, uses high specification components while maintaining a classic appearance and style. The bike comes with the classic "featherbed" style frame mated to a trellis-style swingarm, like the Domiracer, in addition to so extensive use of carbon fibre for the flyscreen, side panels, and rear fairing. This one too gets hi-spec components, like the 43 mm, Ohlins upside-down fork with adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping, while the rear suspension is a monoshock unit, also from Ohlins. Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs up front and a single 220 mm disc with a two-piston Brembo caliper at the rear.

TAGS :
Kinetic MotoRoyale Motoroyale Norton Commando Norton Dominator

Locally-Made Norton Commando And Dominator To Be Launched By Mid-2019
