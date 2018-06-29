Prices of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R have been slashed by Rs. 6 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has launched the locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR at ₹ 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and ₹ 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. So far, both the bikes were imported as completely built units (CBUs), with the Kawasaki ZX-10R costing ₹ 18.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Kawasaki ZX-10RR costing ₹ 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). At ₹ 12.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2018 Kawasaki ZX-10R is now the most affordable litre-class superbike on sale in India. Both the ZX-10R and ZX-10RR will be assembled at Kawasaki's Chakan facility near Pune.

(The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will be locally assembled in India and is now offered at an introductory price of ₹ 12.80 lakh) Advertisement

In India, the Kawasaki ZX-10R is available in the Kawasaki Racing Team edition colour scheme only, while the ZX-10RR is available in matte black. The prices are introductory and will be available to customers till the end of July 2018, after which we expect Kawasaki to increase the prices of both the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR. Bookings for both models are open at Kawasaki dealerships across India. The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronics, including a 5-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Kawasaki Sports Traction Control (S-KTRC) system with five modes, ABS, launch control and engine braking system.

(The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is priced at ₹ 16.10 lakh)

The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, in-line four cylinder engine which makes maximum power of 197 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque of 113.5 Nm at 11,500 rpm. With ram air, the ZX-10R makes 207 bhp at 13,000 bhp. The ZX-10RR uses the same engine but comes equipped with Marchesini forged wheels as well as an up/down quickshifter. Both versions weigh 206 kg kerb weight.

The ZX-10R features a new front fork jointly developed with Showa in the Superbike World Championship. The front fork uses a 43 mm Showa Balance Free Front Fork which is complemented by the Showa BFRC lite, which debuts on the Ninja ZX-10R. Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo four-piston calipers gripping dual semi-floating 330 mm discs at the front, and a single bore aluminium piston caliper gripping a 220 mm semi-floating petal disc at the rear.

