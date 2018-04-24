New Cars and Bikes in India

LMV Licence Holders Can Now Drive Taxis Without A Commercial Licence

A Supreme Court ruling from July 2017 states that the holder of a non-transport LMV licence is eligible to drive a taxi or an omnibus as that come under the same class.

The rule came into effect after a Supreme Court ruling from almost a year back, in July 2017

Highlights

  • Personal driving licence holders can now drive a taxis or omnibus
  • A three-Judge Supreme Court bench ruled this in July 2017
  • MoRTH has guided state governments to abide by this new rule

Personal driving licence holders can now drive a taxis and light transport vehicles without the need for a commercial licence. This rule applies to Light Motor Vehicle a.k.a. LMVs only, which means a non-transport LMV licence holder can drive a commercial vehicle of the same class, like a taxis or passenger carriers like an omnibus. The rule extends to three-wheelers, e-Rickshaws and motorbike taxis, as well as they too, come under LMV class. However, in order to drive trucks, buses or any other heavy commercial vehicle, one still needs to obtain a valid commercial vehicle licence for that particular class.

Interestingly, this rule came into effect, in a Supreme Court ruling almost a year back, in July 2017. A three-judge Bench comprising of Justice Amitava Roy, Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ruled that there was no requirement to obtain a separate endorsement to drive a transport vehicle if one already hold a valid LMV licence. "When a driver is authorised to drive a vehicle, he can drive it irrespective of the fact whether it is used for a private purpose or for purpose of hire or reward or for carrying the goods in the said vehicle. It is what is intended by the provision of the Act, and the Amendment Act 54/1994," the Bench said.

According to the ruling, a transport/commercial vehicle with a gross vehicle with an unladen weight of 7,500 kg or less is considered as a light motor vehicle and no separate endorsement on the licence is required to drive such a vehicle. Thus, even a personal licence issued to drive a non-transport LMV is valid to drive a commercial taxi or an omnibus, which do not exceed the prescribed weight limit. Following the July 2017 Supreme Court order, now, the state governments have been guided by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) to abide by this new rule.

