Lithium Partners With Wipro For Pan-India Employee Transportation Services

Lithium Urban Technologies, one of India's largest electric vehicles fleet operators, has announced partnering with Wipro to offer employee transportation service to the tech giant's offices across the country. Lithium started servicing Wipro's Hyderabad campus in June 2018, and so far its electric cars have covered a cumulative distance of 40 lakh km and thus saving 800 metric ton (MT) of CO2e in a little over 1 year. Lithium will soon roll out electric vehicles to service other Wipro offices across India in a phased manner over the next 12-18 months, with an EV fleet powered by renewables. Both companies flagged off the newest EV fleet at DLF Cybercity, Gurugram this week.

Speaking about the partnership, Sanjay Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO, Lithium Urban Technologies, said, "We are indeed privileged to be a part of this journey at Wipro for the last 18 months. This journey which started in Hyderabad is now being expanded nationally, backed by proven results. We aim to deliver some fantastic results in terms of both, cost savings and carbon footprint reduction. It is indeed our privilege to partner with Wipro in serving the nation and saving the planet."

Mahindra e-Verito 10.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Lithium electric cars have covered a cumulative distance of 40 lakh km with Wipro so far

Also Read: Mahindra Has Retailed Almost 2000 Electric Vehicles In October 2019

Nittan Bhalla, General Manager & Head - Facilities Management & Operations at Wipro, said "The decision to move to EVs for our employee transportation services was natural for Wipro since it involved public health benefits - cleaner air in cities, as well as mitigating carbon emissions. Lithium was our obvious choice as Wipro has greatly benefitted from its partnership with the company ever since our successful collaboration last year to transition our vehicle fleet to EVs in Hyderabad."

Wipro says that currently, 40-50 per cent of energy used by in its campuses is generated from renewables. Furthermore, the company aims to convert 35 per cent of the fleet to electric in the next 18 months and reach 100m 'green' kilometres

Also Read: Indian Army Adds Mahindra e-Verito EVs To Its Official Fleet To Reduce Carbon Footprint

The EVs in Lithium Urban Technologies' fleet are Mahindra eVerito electric cars, powered by an electric motor coupled with a 72V lithium-ion battery pack. The electric sedan offers a driving range of 110 km on a full charge and takes 1 hour and 45 minutes to be fully charged using a fast charger, and about 8 hours with a regular charger. The eVerito's top-speed is rated at 86 kmph. Lithium also owns and operates India's largest EV charging network spread across 7 cities in India. Overall, the Lithium electric vehicle fleet has covered almost 100 million (1 crore) kilometres and has abated about 20,000 MT of Co2e.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.