Lister Motor Company Is Building The World's Fastest SUV

The Lister Motor Company, has now confirmed that it will soon be launching the world's fastest SUV, the Lister LFP.

Hot in the broad tyre tracks of the fast-selling new Lister LFT-666 coupe confirmed last month, the 65-year old all-British specialist sports car maker, The Lister Motor Company, has now confirmed that it will soon be launching the world's fastest SUV, the Lister LFP. With 670 bhp on tap, an estimated 0-100kmph acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds, and a 321kmph top speed, Lister's new LFP is set to become the fastest SUV in the world. Full details of the new, bespoke Lister LFP are still under wraps, but key vital statistics are out and expect a public debut in the coming weeks.

(Lister LFP)

Also Read: Bentley Bentayga Sets Record For The Fastest SUV At The Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO, Lister Motor Company said, "I am delighted, overwhelmed and gratified by the huge level of interest, excitement and orders our LFT-666 supercar has already generated in just a few months. Based on early indications, our new LFP promises to repeat the success of the LFT-666, and I really can't wait to reveal the world's fastest SUV quite soon."

(Lister LFP)

Also Read: The World's Fastest SUV Tested! Lamborghini Urus Review

The bookings for the Lister LFP are currently underway and the company says that the asking price for the world's fastest SUV will be close to 140,000 pounds ( ₹ 1.30 crore). However, the current title of being the world's fastest SUV is with Bentley Bentayga as it comes with 600 bhp, 900 Nm from its W12 engine along with adaptive air suspension, active electric 48V anti-roll control and carbon ceramic brakes. The cost of the Bentley Bentayga, on the other hand is close to ₹ 5 crore, while the Lamborghini Urus will put you back by ₹ 3 crore.

(Lister LFP)

