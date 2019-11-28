List Of BS6 Compliant Two-Wheelers In India

Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) is all set to be implemented from April 1, 2020. This means that only those vehicles can be sold and registered, which are BS6 compliant, across the country. Many four-wheeler manufacturers have already started selling BS6 models but two-wheeler manufacturers are yet to play catch-up. Making a two-wheeler BS6 compliant means re-working the engine components, exhaust setup and this in turn results in significant increase in costs as well. There are only a handful of Bharat Stage VI compliant two-wheeler models on sale in India and here's a complete list.

Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 - Prices start from ₹ 64,900

(New Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI has a new chassis with more suspension travel and increased ground clearance)

Hero MotoCorp launched India's first BS6 motorcycle, the new Hero Splendor iSmart with fuel injection a few weeks ago. It is priced at ₹ 64,900 and there are quite a few updates on the model apart from the obvious. The bike is built around a new frame, features Hero's patented idle start stop system and the engine too offers 10 per cent more torque across the rev range. Plus, the suspension travel has been increased along with the wheelbase as well. In fact, Hero MotoCorp was the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to get BS6 certification.

Honda Activa 125 BS6 - Prices start from ₹ 67,490

(The Activa 125 Std is priced at ₹ 67,490, the alloy variant is priced at ₹ 70,990 while the top-spec Dlx variant is priced at ₹ 74,490)

The Honda Activa 125 BS6 was perhaps the first BS6 compliant two-wheeler to be launched India, about a couple of months ago. The prices start from ₹ 67,400 for the base variant and go up to ₹ 74,990 for the top-spec variant. The new Honda Activa 125 FI is at least 10-13 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model, and the scooter also gets an idle stop system, which automatically switches off the engine at traffic lights, and brief stops.

Honda SP 125 BS6 - Prices start at ₹ 72,900

(The Drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 72,900 (ex-showroom), disc brake at ₹ 77,100 (ex-showroom)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Honda SP 125 motorcycle, priced at ₹ 72,900. The new Honda SP 125 not only gets a new fuel-injected 124 cc engine but also gets a long list of new features to justify the 'new and improved' tag. Honda has filed for 19 new patent applications for the SP 125. The new Honda SP 125 also sports a brand-new design, with segment-first, LED DC headlamps, sharper bodywork, new body graphics, new colours, a new digital instrument panel, as well as a long seat for added comfort.

TVS Jupiter Classic BS6 - Prices start at ₹ 67,911

(BS6 Compliant TVS Jupiter Classic Launched, Priced At ₹ 67,911)

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooter in India. Equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology, it is the first TVS scooter to get BS6 compliance and has been launched at ₹ 67,911. TVS claims that with the new ET-Fi technology, the BS6 Jupiter 110 cc scooter will now come with 'enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy'.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & RTR 200 4V - Prices start at ₹ 99,950

(Prices for the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V begin at ₹ 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 motorcycles, with RT-Fi - which TVS calls Race-Tuned Fuel Injection technology. The new TVS RTR 4V motorcycles are the first BS6 motorcycles from TVS. The new and updated Apache motorcycles also get all-new LED headlights, with newly designed position lamps, feather touch start, along with attractive race graphics. Both models retain their specifications and the RTR 200 4V now only gets a fuel-injected engine. Prices for the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V begin at ₹ 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant, and ₹ 1.03 lakh while the RTR 200 4V is priced at ₹ 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha FZ-FI & FZS-FI - Prices start at ₹ 99,200

(The Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 gets updated design for 2019, including a new single-piece seat, newly designed fuel tank and tank extensions, as well as a new LED headlight)

Yamaha Motor has launched the new BS6 compliant FZ-FI and FZS-FI in India with prices starting at ₹ 99,200 and going all the way up to ₹ 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The company says that all colour and variants of both FZ-FI and FZS-FI will be available in the BS6 line-up and it has also introduced two new colours- Darknight and Metallic Red. The BS6 compliant engine is the same 149 cc, single-cylinder unit that churns out 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.