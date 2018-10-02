New Cars and Bikes in India

Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed

The 691 bhp racer featuring a body reminiscent of the legendary Porsche 935/78 will be produced in a limited number of 77 units.

View Photos

Porsche has unveiled the new 935 on the occasion of the historic "Rennsport Reunion" motorsport event at Laguna Seca Raceway in California. The 691 bhp racer featuring a body reminiscent of the legendary Porsche 935/78 will be produced in a limited number of 77 units. The race car's technology for clubsport events and private training on racetracks is based on the 911 GT2 RS high-performance sports car. Like its historic predecessor, most of the body has been replaced or supplemented by carbon-fibre composite parts (CFRP). The aerodynamics is a completely new development and pays tribute to the Porsche 935/78 Le Mans race car, which fans dubbed "Moby Dick" due to its elongated shape, massive fairings and white base colour.

The distinctive wheel arch air vents on the front fairings, which also feature on the GT3 Porsche 911 GT3 R, increase downforce at the front axle. The rear wing lends aerodynamic balance. Many details of the exterior are a salute to winning vehicles from the company's motor racing history: The aerodynamically capped rims echo those of the 935/78, with the LED rear lights on the rear wing endplates adopted from the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car. The side mirrors hail from the current Le Mans-winning 911 RSR, with the exposed titanium tailpipes modelled on the Porsche 908 from 1968.

Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars, "This spectacular car is a birthday present from Porsche Motorsport to fans all over the world. Because the car isn't homologated, engineers and designers didn't have to follow the usual rules and thus had freedom in the development."

These references are carried through to the cockpit. The knob on the gearshift lever has a laminated wood design and is reminiscent of racers such as the 917, the 909 Bergspyder and the Carrera GT super sports car. The carbon steering wheel and the colour display behind it have been taken from the 911 GT3 R from the 2019 model year. A massive safety cage combined with a racing bucket seat and a six-point safety harness ensure maximum safety. A second seat for the passenger is available as an optional extra.

The new 935 is powered by a state-of-the-art 3.8-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo engine, which is largely identical to the high-performance standard unit mounted in the roadlegal 911 GT2 ₹ Power is transferred to the rear engine via a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) with rigid gearbox suspension at the 310-millimetre-wide rear axle. Like in the GT road models of the 911, the driver changes gears via conveniently positioned shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The new Porsche 935 can be ordered now from 701,948 Euros which is approximately ₹ 5.9 crore. Customers will receive their cars from June 2019.

